Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United3AtalantaAtalanta2

Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta: Hosts fight back from two goals down to win Champions League thriller

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 137 goals in the Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo headed the winner nine minutes from time as Manchester United came back from two goals down to record a memorable Champions League triumph against Atalanta at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had been booed off at the break, such was the lack of invention they showed in falling behind to goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral.

But the jeers turned to cheers as United, roared on by an increasingly frenzied crowd, rallied to complete one of their great European victories.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit with an excellent finish eight minutes after the restart before skipper Harry Maguire drove home after being left free at the far post to get on the end of Edinson Cavani's flick.

But, inevitably, it was Ronaldo who won the game, just as he did three weeks previously against Villarreal.

This time it was with one of his trademark headers as he rose to meet Luke Shaw's cross and find the bottom corner to send United to the top of Group F.

Solskjaer's success when it matters

This was another one of those nights when Solskjaer seemed to pull it out of the bag just as his Old Trafford reign was about to be seriously called into question.

However, the home fans at least made their feelings known before kick-off with a long rendition of 'Ole's at the wheel', before the familiar 'Ole, Ole, Ole' chant rang round Old Trafford.

Once the game had started, 'Who put the ball in the German net' was heard. That song is in honour of Solskjaer's most famous goal, the Champions League winner in 1999 that ensures he will always be a hero at the club, no matter how his managerial reign works out.

The problem for Solskjaer is that the managing bit has not been going well at all.

Brave enough to drop Paul Pogba following Saturday's defeat at Leicester, when the United boss bemoaned his side's defending at set-pieces and said something had to change, Solskjaer was rewarded by one of the Frenchman's midfield replacements going missing for the Atalanta opener before his side conceded a second at a corner.

From a position of limited danger, United were suddenly in loads of it, purely because Davide Zappacosta's overlapping run went completely unchecked as Scott McTominay failed to react. The low cross invited the finish, which Pasalic duly applied from inside the six-yard box.

It was the fifth time in seven home Champions League games under Solskjaer that United had fallen behind.

For the second, Demerai simply wanted it more as he climbed highest at a corner to power in the second, with both Shaw and Maguire ineffective in response.

There had been agitation before the half-time whistle, which brought a lot of boos, before the singing section close to the tunnel offered more positive support, which Solskjaer acknowledged as he made his way towards the dressing rooms.

Comeback completed

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his winner
Cristiano Ronaldo was once again Manchester United's hero in the Champions League

Given the 45 minutes that had gone before and the task that lay in front of them in the second period, it was something of a surprise Solskjaer did not make a change at the break.

It was almost a 'you got us into this mess, you get us out of it' move by the United boss. And it worked.

United tore into their opponents and both Ronaldo and Rashford could have scored before the England man did, converting a brilliant pass from Bruno Fernandes by opening his body up and finding the far corner.

McTominay hit a post and Ronaldo had another shot saved as United continued to build pressure, in much the same way as Sir Alex Ferguson's great teams used to when they found themselves in a spot of bother.

The problem is Ferguson's teams tended to be defensively secure. Solskjaer's most definitely is not and David de Gea needed to make acrobatic saves to deny Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi at a point when had they conceded again, United would surely have lost.

As it was, they survived, regrouped and - with Pogba, Jadon Sancho and Cavani introduced - went again.

Maguire's finish had plenty of feeling behind it. So had Ronaldo's celebration as he sank to his knees and did a double fist-pump after once more becoming the United hero.

With Liverpool, Tottenham, another meeting with Atalanta and Manchester City to come before the next international break, no-one can be too sure where United go from here.

But this game won't be forgotten in a hurry.

Player of the match

PasalicMario Pasalic

with an average of 7.85

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 23ShawBooked at 64mins
  • 39McTominaySubstituted forPogbaat 66'minutes
  • 17FredSubstituted forMaticat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forSanchoat 73'minutes
  • 18Bruno Fernandes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forCavaniat 66'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 6Pogba
  • 8Mata
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 21Cavani
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 27Telles
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Musso
  • 15de RoonBooked at 57mins
  • 28DemiralSubstituted forLovatoat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 6PalominoBooked at 80mins
  • 77Zappacosta
  • 7KoopmeinersSubstituted forPezzellaat 80'minutes
  • 11Freuler
  • 3Maehle
  • 88PasalicBooked at 57minsSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 68'minutes
  • 72IlicicSubstituted forAl Miranchukat 68'minutes
  • 9MurielSubstituted forZapataat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Pezzella
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 31Rossi
  • 42Scalvini
  • 57Sportiello
  • 59Al Miranchuk
  • 66Lovato
  • 91Zapata
  • 99Piccoli
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
72,279

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamAtalanta
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home22
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi.

  4. Booking

    Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edinson Cavani (Manchester United).

  6. Post update

    Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Booking

    Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).

  10. Post update

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).

  13. Post update

    Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Nemanja Matic replaces Fred because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Edinson Cavani.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Giuseppe Pezzella.

  18. Post update

    Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Davide Zappacosta (Atalanta).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Atalanta 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross following a corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

704 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:54

    This keeps Ole in the job a while longer 😁

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:01

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Ole survives......again.

  • Comment posted by BigNiallQuinn, today at 21:58

    Regardless of the result, what a great game of football…both sides trying to win the game for virtually the whole 90 mins was so refreshing 👏👏👏

    • Reply posted by cynic , today at 22:13

      cynic replied:
      How many more weeks has Ole bought himself with this?

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:55

    Bruce in...

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:04

      Forza Italia replied:
      A Mark Robins moment for OGS?

  • Comment posted by Jake2703, today at 21:56

    He’s a mastermind tactician that Ole. Had everyone fooled at 2-0 down but the stunning comeback confirms another corner turned.

    • Reply posted by Steve_Lou, today at 22:01

      Steve_Lou replied:
      😂😂😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:54

    Ole Survives again for another week.. to be continued...

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 21:59

      squarewindow replied:
      Another 4 days.

  • Comment posted by My Opinion Matters, today at 21:57

    Play like that for 90 minutes please

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:02

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Don't worry they will. 90 minutes over the entire season!

  • Comment posted by AverageFootballFan, today at 21:56

    Well that happened. First half, Manchester United play like pandas on steroids. Second half, they play like Manchester United. Funny how life works.

    • Reply posted by Shield, today at 22:06

      Shield replied:
      Played like United? It was pure chaos! Absolutely no control of the game whatsoever. CoD spray and pray in a football game

  • Comment posted by toffee81, today at 21:56

    OLE survives again.....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      He is like a cockroach during a nuclear attack

  • Comment posted by AVG, today at 21:56

    Phew the PE teacher was nearly a gonna there thank god they won

    • Reply posted by Googly, today at 22:09

      Googly replied:
      No punctuation, terrible grammar, unfunny attempt at humour, unhealthy preoccupation with Man Utd... all the hallmarks of a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by Hb, today at 21:58

    So happy, the mancs will be keeping Ole a little longer !

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 22:13

      Olly replied:
      Very original

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 21:58

    Lol united should be walking a game like this at home. They scrape the win but are getting plaudits for the comeback, absolutely hilarious 😂

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 22:03

      Henry Hannon replied:
      What a misery you are, two goals down against an excellent team, it was a terrific come back

  • Comment posted by Scot Ste, today at 22:02

    Thank goodness for that second half, was genuinely worried Ole was going to get sacked. Keep Ole at the wheel 🙏

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 22:14

      Olly replied:
      Very original

  • Comment posted by Caramberman, today at 21:57

    I am not a Man U supporter but I believe they did a great job tonight!

    • Reply posted by Caramberman, today at 22:00

      Caramberman replied:
      They won, what more do you want!

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 21:55

    Don’t get carried away, it was only Atalanta

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 22:00

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      They live underwater for goodness sake!

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 21:55

    Great comeback against the Italian equivalent of Spurs!

    And the master tactician Ole gets to keep his job 👍

    • Reply posted by 1882, today at 21:58

      1882 replied:
      Says the team who just got lucky again ....