Manchester United v Atalanta

Manchester United lost 4-2 to Leicester in their last game

Manchester United will be without injured France pair Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial for their Champions League game with Atalanta on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani and Fred could return after missing the defeat by Leicester City because of the late finish of South American internationals.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns from suspension after his Uefa ban was halved to one game.

United side sit third in Group F on three points.

They lost their opener to Young Boys but came from behind to beat Villarreal.

United winger Amad Diallo is not yet fit to be involved against his old club. The 19-year-old Ivorian has not played this season.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "He will play when he is ready. Development has been exactly what we want. We have to make a decision before Christmas about whether he will play enough here or go somewhere else."

Atalanta, sixth in Serie A, are top of the Champions League group on four points.

United forward Marcus Rashford said: "They have a very aggressive style in attack and defence.

"It's going to be a tough and intense game. I believe this game will bring the best out of our players."