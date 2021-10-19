Champions League - Group F
Man UtdManchester United20:00AtalantaAtalanta
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Atalanta

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marcus Rashford
Manchester United lost 4-2 to Leicester in their last game

Manchester United will be without injured France pair Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial for their Champions League game with Atalanta on Wednesday.

Edinson Cavani and Fred could return after missing the defeat by Leicester City because of the late finish of South American internationals.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns from suspension after his Uefa ban was halved to one game.

United side sit third in Group F on three points.

They lost their opener to Young Boys but came from behind to beat Villarreal.

United winger Amad Diallo is not yet fit to be involved against his old club. The 19-year-old Ivorian has not played this season.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "He will play when he is ready. Development has been exactly what we want. We have to make a decision before Christmas about whether he will play enough here or go somewhere else."

Atalanta, sixth in Serie A, are top of the Champions League group on four points.

United forward Marcus Rashford said: "They have a very aggressive style in attack and defence.

"It's going to be a tough and intense game. I believe this game will bring the best out of our players."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories