Match ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0.
Chelsea put their Champions League campaign back on course by thrashing Malmo at Stamford Bridge - but it was victory at a price as strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries.
The holders lost their last game against Juventus in Turin but there was no mistake here as the Swedes were completely outclassed.
Andreas Christensen put Chelsea ahead early on with his first goal in 137 appearances for the club from Thiago Silva's pass and Jorginho doubled the lead from the spot after Lukaku was fouled by Lasse Nielsen, the forward limping off with what looked like an ankle injury.
Werner pulled up with hamstring trouble before half-time, but Chelsea's progress continued smoothly as his replacement Callum Hudson-Odoi set up another substitute Kai Havertz for a neat finish for their third just after the break.
Malmo were over-powered and Jorginho scored from the spot again after 57 minutes following Eric Larsson's foul on Antonio Rudiger, with replacement keeper Ismael Diawara having no more success than Johan Dahlin did in the opening half.
Chelsea's expensive cruise
This was the most comfortable of nights for Chelsea as they put the misery of their loss to Juventus behind them in emphatic fashion.
They were in a different class to their Swedish opponents and effectively settled matters in the 48th minute when Havertz chipped home a composed third goal.
The win, however, was overshadowed by those injuries to Lukaku and Werner.
Lukaku was hurt as he was brought down by Nielsen for Jorginho's first penalty, seemingly taking the full weight of the Malmo player on his ankle.
The club's record signing required lengthy treatment and despite walking to the halfway line in an attempt to carry on, he was clearly struggling and substituted.
Werner clutched his hamstring racing into the area and, again, was taken straight off.
Chelsea's next game is at home to the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but the main worry for manager Thomas Tuchel is that both Lukaku and Werner may face lengthy lay-offs.
Juventus remain ahead of Chelsea in the group, but the Italians still have to visit Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel will be highly satisfied with how Chelsea handled this straightforward task in a professional and ruthless manner.
They remained in control throughout with their outstanding passing and efficient movement of the ball.
He must now hope Chelsea's win does not come at too much of a cost as he awaits the medical bulletins on Lukaku and Werner.
Player of the match
HavertzKai Havertz
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
8.64
- Squad number7Player nameKantéAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
7.74
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
6.74
Malmö FF
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameInnocentAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number8Player namePeñaAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number32Player nameBergetAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number13Player nameOlssonAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number10Player nameChristiansenAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number27Player nameDahlinAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number9Player nameColakAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number31Player nameBrorssonAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number19Player nameBirmancevicAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number24Player nameNielsenAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number2Player nameLarssonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number30Player nameDiarra DiawaraAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number17Player nameAbubakariAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number4Player nameMoisanderAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number7Player nameRakipAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number22Player nameNalicAverage rating
5.30
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 4Christensen
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forJamesat 66'minutes
- 7KantéSubstituted forSaúlat 65'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 21ChilwellSubstituted forAlonsoat 66'minutes
- 19Mount
- 11WernerSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 44'minutes
- 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 23'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 3Alonso
- 8Kovacic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 22Ziyech
- 24James
- 29Havertz
Malmö FF
Formation 3-5-2
- 27DahlinSubstituted forDiarra Diawaraat 45'minutes
- 2LarssonBooked at 56mins
- 24NielsenBooked at 19mins
- 31Brorsson
- 32BergetSubstituted forMoisanderat 84'minutes
- 8PeñaSubstituted forRakipat 58'minutes
- 20Innocent
- 10ChristiansenBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNalicat 58'minutes
- 13Olsson
- 9Colak
- 19BirmancevicSubstituted forAbubakariat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ellborg
- 4Moisander
- 7Rakip
- 17Abubakari
- 21Gwargis
- 22Nalic
- 29Eile
- 30Diarra Diawara
- 34Björkqvist
- 43Lindman
- Referee:
- François Letexier
- Attendance:
- 39,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ismael Diarra Diawara.
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Post update
Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Post update
Bonke Innocent (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount from a direct free kick.
Post update
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Franz Brorsson (Malmö).
Post update
Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).
Substitution
Substitution, Malmö. Niklas Moisander replaces Jo Inge Berget.
Post update
Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Post update
Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Franz Brorsson.
