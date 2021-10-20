Champions League - Group H
ChelseaChelsea4Malmö FFMalmö FF0

Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: Blues cruise but lose Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injury

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments7

Jorginho
Jorginho became the first player to score penalties against different keepers in the same Champions League game since 1999, with Malmo changing goalkeepers at half-time

Chelsea put their Champions League campaign back on course by thrashing Malmo at Stamford Bridge - but it was victory at a price as strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries.

The holders lost their last game against Juventus in Turin but there was no mistake here as the Swedes were completely outclassed.

Andreas Christensen put Chelsea ahead early on with his first goal in 137 appearances for the club from Thiago Silva's pass and Jorginho doubled the lead from the spot after Lukaku was fouled by Lasse Nielsen, the forward limping off with what looked like an ankle injury.

Werner pulled up with hamstring trouble before half-time, but Chelsea's progress continued smoothly as his replacement Callum Hudson-Odoi set up another substitute Kai Havertz for a neat finish for their third just after the break.

Malmo were over-powered and Jorginho scored from the spot again after 57 minutes following Eric Larsson's foul on Antonio Rudiger, with replacement keeper Ismael Diawara having no more success than Johan Dahlin did in the opening half.

Chelsea's expensive cruise

This was the most comfortable of nights for Chelsea as they put the misery of their loss to Juventus behind them in emphatic fashion.

They were in a different class to their Swedish opponents and effectively settled matters in the 48th minute when Havertz chipped home a composed third goal.

The win, however, was overshadowed by those injuries to Lukaku and Werner.

Lukaku was hurt as he was brought down by Nielsen for Jorginho's first penalty, seemingly taking the full weight of the Malmo player on his ankle.

The club's record signing required lengthy treatment and despite walking to the halfway line in an attempt to carry on, he was clearly struggling and substituted.

Werner clutched his hamstring racing into the area and, again, was taken straight off.

Chelsea's next game is at home to the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but the main worry for manager Thomas Tuchel is that both Lukaku and Werner may face lengthy lay-offs.

Juventus remain ahead of Chelsea in the group, but the Italians still have to visit Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will be highly satisfied with how Chelsea handled this straightforward task in a professional and ruthless manner.

They remained in control throughout with their outstanding passing and efficient movement of the ball.

He must now hope Chelsea's win does not come at too much of a cost as he awaits the medical bulletins on Lukaku and Werner.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 8.64

Chelsea

  1. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    8.64

  2. Squad number7Player nameKanté
    Average rating

    7.77

  3. Squad number4Player nameChristensen
    Average rating

    7.74

  4. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.70

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.61

  6. Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    7.59

  7. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    7.58

  8. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    7.57

  9. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    7.51

  10. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    7.39

  12. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    7.34

  13. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    7.18

  14. Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    7.10

  15. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.79

  16. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    6.74

Malmö FF

  1. Squad number20Player nameInnocent
    Average rating

    5.94

  2. Squad number8Player namePeña
    Average rating

    5.92

  3. Squad number32Player nameBerget
    Average rating

    5.87

  4. Squad number13Player nameOlsson
    Average rating

    5.85

  5. Squad number10Player nameChristiansen
    Average rating

    5.82

  6. Squad number27Player nameDahlin
    Average rating

    5.81

  7. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.80

  8. Squad number31Player nameBrorsson
    Average rating

    5.77

  9. Squad number19Player nameBirmancevic
    Average rating

    5.76

  10. Squad number24Player nameNielsen
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number2Player nameLarsson
    Average rating

    5.72

  12. Squad number30Player nameDiarra Diawara
    Average rating

    5.57

  13. Squad number17Player nameAbubakari
    Average rating

    5.53

  14. Squad number4Player nameMoisander
    Average rating

    5.53

  15. Squad number7Player nameRakip
    Average rating

    5.30

  16. Squad number22Player nameNalic
    Average rating

    5.30

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 4Christensen
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forJamesat 66'minutes
  • 7KantéSubstituted forSaúlat 65'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forAlonsoat 66'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 11WernerSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 44'minutes
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forHavertzat 23'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 3Alonso
  • 8Kovacic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 22Ziyech
  • 24James
  • 29Havertz

Malmö FF

Formation 3-5-2

  • 27DahlinSubstituted forDiarra Diawaraat 45'minutes
  • 2LarssonBooked at 56mins
  • 24NielsenBooked at 19mins
  • 31Brorsson
  • 32BergetSubstituted forMoisanderat 84'minutes
  • 8PeñaSubstituted forRakipat 58'minutes
  • 20Innocent
  • 10ChristiansenBooked at 53minsSubstituted forNalicat 58'minutes
  • 13Olsson
  • 9Colak
  • 19BirmancevicSubstituted forAbubakariat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ellborg
  • 4Moisander
  • 7Rakip
  • 17Abubakari
  • 21Gwargis
  • 22Nalic
  • 29Eile
  • 30Diarra Diawara
  • 34Björkqvist
  • 43Lindman
Referee:
François Letexier
Attendance:
39,095

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamMalmö FF
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home20
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ismael Diarra Diawara.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  6. Post update

    Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  8. Post update

    Bonke Innocent (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Franz Brorsson (Malmö).

  14. Post update

    Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Malmö. Niklas Moisander replaces Jo Inge Berget.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).

  18. Post update

    Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Franz Brorsson.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 22:24

    Regulation win. No problem. To the next game.

  • Comment posted by mr Smith , today at 22:23

    Easy shift, hope the injured players are ok

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 22:23

    A walk In the Park..

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 22:22

    Great win, clinical win, and expected win all around. Now beat Juve please.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 22:22

    Lads it's Malmo

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG32106337
2Man City320111656
3Club Bruges311147-34
4RB Leipzig3003611-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool330011569
2Atl Madrid31114404
3FC Porto311125-34
4AC Milan300336-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax3300111109
2B Dortmund320135-26
3Sporting310257-23
4Besiktas300328-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol32015416
2Real Madrid32017256
3Inter Milan31113214
4Shakhtar Donetsk301207-71

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich3300120129
2Benfica311134-14
3Barcelona310216-53
4Dynamo Kyiv301206-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32016516
2Atalanta31115504
3Villarreal31117524
4Young Boys310236-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32106337
2Sevilla30302203
3Lille302112-12
4Wolfsburg302124-22

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33005059
2Chelsea32015146
3Zenit St Petersburg31024223
4Malmö FF3003011-110
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport