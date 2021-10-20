Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jorginho became the first player to score penalties against different keepers in the same Champions League game since 1999, with Malmo changing goalkeepers at half-time

Chelsea put their Champions League campaign back on course by thrashing Malmo at Stamford Bridge - but it was victory at a price as strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffered injuries.

The holders lost their last game against Juventus in Turin but there was no mistake here as the Swedes were completely outclassed.

Andreas Christensen put Chelsea ahead early on with his first goal in 137 appearances for the club from Thiago Silva's pass and Jorginho doubled the lead from the spot after Lukaku was fouled by Lasse Nielsen, the forward limping off with what looked like an ankle injury.

Werner pulled up with hamstring trouble before half-time, but Chelsea's progress continued smoothly as his replacement Callum Hudson-Odoi set up another substitute Kai Havertz for a neat finish for their third just after the break.

Malmo were over-powered and Jorginho scored from the spot again after 57 minutes following Eric Larsson's foul on Antonio Rudiger, with replacement keeper Ismael Diawara having no more success than Johan Dahlin did in the opening half.

Chelsea's expensive cruise

This was the most comfortable of nights for Chelsea as they put the misery of their loss to Juventus behind them in emphatic fashion.

They were in a different class to their Swedish opponents and effectively settled matters in the 48th minute when Havertz chipped home a composed third goal.

The win, however, was overshadowed by those injuries to Lukaku and Werner.

Lukaku was hurt as he was brought down by Nielsen for Jorginho's first penalty, seemingly taking the full weight of the Malmo player on his ankle.

The club's record signing required lengthy treatment and despite walking to the halfway line in an attempt to carry on, he was clearly struggling and substituted.

Werner clutched his hamstring racing into the area and, again, was taken straight off.

Chelsea's next game is at home to the Premier League's bottom club Norwich City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but the main worry for manager Thomas Tuchel is that both Lukaku and Werner may face lengthy lay-offs.

Juventus remain ahead of Chelsea in the group, but the Italians still have to visit Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel will be highly satisfied with how Chelsea handled this straightforward task in a professional and ruthless manner.

They remained in control throughout with their outstanding passing and efficient movement of the ball.

He must now hope Chelsea's win does not come at too much of a cost as he awaits the medical bulletins on Lukaku and Werner.

Malmö FF Malmö FF Malmö FF Chelsea Avg Squad number 29 Player name Havertz Average rating 8.64 Squad number 7 Player name Kanté Average rating 7.77 Squad number 4 Player name Christensen Average rating 7.74 Squad number 5 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.70 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 7.61 Squad number 2 Player name Rüdiger Average rating 7.59 Squad number 21 Player name Chilwell Average rating 7.58 Squad number 28 Player name Azpilicueta Average rating 7.57 Squad number 16 Player name Mendy Average rating 7.51 Squad number 24 Player name James Average rating 7.42 Squad number 19 Player name Mount Average rating 7.39 Squad number 20 Player name Hudson-Odoi Average rating 7.34 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 7.18 Squad number 9 Player name Lukaku Average rating 7.10 Squad number 3 Player name Alonso Average rating 6.79 Squad number 17 Player name Saúl Average rating 6.74 Malmö FF Avg Squad number 20 Player name Innocent Average rating 5.94 Squad number 8 Player name Peña Average rating 5.92 Squad number 32 Player name Berget Average rating 5.87 Squad number 13 Player name Olsson Average rating 5.85 Squad number 10 Player name Christiansen Average rating 5.82 Squad number 27 Player name Dahlin Average rating 5.81 Squad number 9 Player name Colak Average rating 5.80 Squad number 31 Player name Brorsson Average rating 5.77 Squad number 19 Player name Birmancevic Average rating 5.76 Squad number 24 Player name Nielsen Average rating 5.73 Squad number 2 Player name Larsson Average rating 5.72 Squad number 30 Player name Diarra Diawara Average rating 5.57 Squad number 17 Player name Abubakari Average rating 5.53 Squad number 4 Player name Moisander Average rating 5.53 Squad number 7 Player name Rakip Average rating 5.30 Squad number 22 Player name Nalic Average rating 5.30

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Chelsea Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Mendy 4 Christensen 6 Thiago Silva 2 Rüdiger 28 Azpilicueta 7 Kanté 5 Jorginho 21 Chilwell 19 Mount 11 Werner 9 Lukaku 16 Mendy

4 Christensen

6 Thiago Silva

2 Rüdiger

28 Azpilicueta Substituted for James at 66' minutes

7 Kanté Substituted for Saúl at 65' minutes

5 Jorginho

21 Chilwell Substituted for Alonso at 66' minutes

19 Mount

11 Werner Substituted for Hudson-Odoi at 44' minutes

9 Lukaku Substituted for Havertz at 23' minutes Substitutes 1 Arrizabalaga

3 Alonso

8 Kovacic

12 Loftus-Cheek

13 Bettinelli

14 Chalobah

17 Saúl

18 Barkley

20 Hudson-Odoi

22 Ziyech

24 James

29 Havertz Malmö FF Formation 3-5-2 27 Dahlin 2 Larsson 24 Nielsen 31 Brorsson 32 Berget 8 Peña 20 Innocent 10 Christiansen 13 Olsson 9 Colak 19 Birmancevic 27 Dahlin Substituted for Diarra Diawara at 45' minutes

2 Larsson Booked at 56mins

24 Nielsen Booked at 19mins

31 Brorsson

32 Berget Substituted for Moisander at 84' minutes

8 Peña Substituted for Rakip at 58' minutes

20 Innocent

10 Christiansen Booked at 53mins Substituted for Nalic at 58' minutes

13 Olsson

9 Colak

19 Birmancevic Substituted for Abubakari at 45' minutes Substitutes 1 Ellborg

4 Moisander

7 Rakip

17 Abubakari

21 Gwargis

22 Nalic

29 Eile

30 Diarra Diawara

34 Björkqvist

43 Lindman Referee: François Letexier Attendance: 39,095 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Chelsea 4, Malmö 0. Post update Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Chelsea) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ismael Diarra Diawara. Post update Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea). Post update Erdal Rakip (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea). Post update Bonke Innocent (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea). Post update Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount from a direct free kick. Post update Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Franz Brorsson (Malmö). Post update Reece James (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Erdal Rakip (Malmö). Substitution Substitution, Malmö. Niklas Moisander replaces Jo Inge Berget. Post update Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea). Post update Eric Larsson (Malmö) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Mason Mount (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Franz Brorsson. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward