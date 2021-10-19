Champions League - Group H
ChelseaChelsea20:00Malmö FFMalmö FF
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Malmo: Christian Pulisic is only Blues absentee as American forward nears return

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Christian Pulisic (centre)
Pulisic has played once for Chelsea this season - their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace, in which he scored

Christian Pulisic is close to a return from injury but it will not come in Chelsea's Champions League Group H game with Malmo on Wednesday.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says that the USA international is his only absentee for Wednesday's game.

The forward is in the final stages of his recovery from ankle trouble according to the German manager.

"He was already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback," said Tuchel.

"A little reaction, some pain but nothing serious, and from there we go on.

"He is very impatient of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting and every time we meet him here at the training ground he's really suffering.

"He wants to be on the pitch and help us and everybody is doing their very best. But unfortunately the injury takes its time."

Pulisic has not featured since finding the net in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the Premier League season on August 14.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with an injury picked up on international duty in early September, in what has represented his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.

Defenders Thiago Silva and Toni Rudiger will be available for Chelsea after missing Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford.

Malmo have yet to pick up a point from their two Champions League games, but they currently top the Swedish top flight on goals difference.

They come into Wednesday's game off the back of a 3-0 win at Ostersunds.

Chelsea are second in Group H, having started with a win before losing 1-0 at Juventus. The Blues currently top the Premier League by a point.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, James, Kante, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Chelsea Sarr.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 20th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21103124
2Club Bruges21103214
3Man City21016513
4RB Leipzig200248-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool22008356
2Atl Madrid21102114
3FC Porto201115-41
4AC Milan200235-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22007166
2B Dortmund22003126
3Besiktas200214-30
4Sporting200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheriff Tiraspol22004136
2Real Madrid21012203
3Inter Milan201101-11
4Shakhtar Donetsk201102-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22008086
2Benfica21103034
3Dynamo Kyiv201105-51
4Barcelona200206-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21103214
2Young Boys21012203
3Man Utd21013303
4Villarreal201134-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg21103214
2Sevilla20202202
3Wolfsburg20201102
4Lille201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus22004046
2Chelsea21011103
3Zenit St Petersburg21014133
4Malmö FF200207-70
View full Champions League tables

