Pulisic has played once for Chelsea this season - their first Premier League game against Crystal Palace, in which he scored

Christian Pulisic is close to a return from injury but it will not come in Chelsea's Champions League Group H game with Malmo on Wednesday.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says that the USA international is his only absentee for Wednesday's game.

The forward is in the final stages of his recovery from ankle trouble according to the German manager.

"He was already so close to coming to team training last week, then had a little setback," said Tuchel.

"A little reaction, some pain but nothing serious, and from there we go on.

"He is very impatient of course. He does everything and we can see him suffer in every meeting and every time we meet him here at the training ground he's really suffering.

"He wants to be on the pitch and help us and everybody is doing their very best. But unfortunately the injury takes its time."

Pulisic has not featured since finding the net in Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace to open the Premier League season on August 14.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with an injury picked up on international duty in early September, in what has represented his sixth significant injury in his two years at Chelsea.

Defenders Thiago Silva and Toni Rudiger will be available for Chelsea after missing Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford.

Malmo have yet to pick up a point from their two Champions League games, but they currently top the Swedish top flight on goals difference.

They come into Wednesday's game off the back of a 3-0 win at Ostersunds.

Chelsea are second in Group H, having started with a win before losing 1-0 at Juventus. The Blues currently top the Premier League by a point.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, James, Kante, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Chelsea Sarr.