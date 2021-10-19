Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss on Jamie Carragher criticism

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cristiano Ronaldo
Solskjaer defended Ronaldo's contribution since his return, describing him as a "top player"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is not affected by suggestions Manchester United need to change their manager in order to win the biggest trophies.

Solskjaer, 48, was responding to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher's comments on Sky Sports that United need a new manager to challenge for titles.

"It doesn't affect me," Solskjaer said.

"I believe in myself, as long as the club believes in me. I am pretty sure Jamie Carragher's opinion is not going to change that."

Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure with his team lying fifth in the Premier League table after a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City on Saturday.

The Norwegian added: "I have my values and way of managing. You see some of the comments but we have Liverpool on Sunday and Jamie is looking at these little things."

The loss to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes at the weekend means United are on a run of two wins and four defeats in their last seven games in all competitions.

"Every team will go through a period and we are in one now of poor form," said Solskjaer. "We know that and we know we need to improve.

"As I have said so many times, the coaching staff we have are amazing, their attention to detail and the sessions they put on, I couldn't ask for more."

United return to Champions League action on Wednesday with a home game against group leaders Atalanta at 20:00 BST.

Solskjaer's side sit third in Group F after they lost their opening game to Young Boys but came from behind to beat Villarreal with a late winner.

"Of course it is not a gimmicky, jovial and happy camp," he said. "We are focussed and determined. You look at yourself and ask what you can do to help the team.

"I have seen a reaction. Conceding four goals [against Leicester] is a big eye-opener and we need to improve on different levels and on loads of detail.

"Winning at home against Atalanta would be massive and a big boost."

The Manchester Evening News this week reported that Solskjaer was privately unhappy external-linkthe club didn't sign a midfielder in the summer - instead bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, who re-joined United for £12.8m from Juventus in August, has been criticised in recent games for being a peripheral figure and imbalancing the team.

However, Solskjaer was quick to praise the 36-year-old's contribution.

He said: "Cristiano is a top player and we know what he can do. He is doing everything he can to help the team.

"There are 11 players with different roles and responsibilities. We put a team out we think will win. We didn't beat Leicester so there is always criticism when you don't win."

