The Irish FA's Disciplinary Committee has charged Aaron McCarey with bringing the game into disrepute after the Glentoran goalkeeper struck team-mate Bobby Burns.

McCarey was red-carded for lashing out at Burns after Coleraine scored an equaliser during Saturday's Irish Premiership game at the Oval.

The committee has invited Glentoran to attend a hearing on Wednesday 3 November.

The news was revealed on Thursday.

"Aaron McCarey has been charged by the Irish Football Association's Disciplinary Committee (under Article 17 of the Irish FA's Articles of Association) with bringing the game into disrepute.

"No sanction has been offered in relation to the charge, however the committee has invited Glentoran to attend a hearing," confirmed the IFA in a statement.

McCarey, who also grabbed the the defender's shirt when he was on the ground, has already received an automatic three-match ban for violent conduct.

The Disciplinary Committee hearing next month will decide if further action will be take following an incident which former Glens captain Paul Leeman described as a "moment of madness."

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott played down the issue, saying he was "more concerned about how we conceded the goal before the incident".