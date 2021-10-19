County Antrim Shield: Quarter-final between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders postponed

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen Baxter
Stephen Baxter's Crusaders' next match is at home to Glenavon in the Irish Premiership on Saturday

Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield quarter-final between Ballyclare Comrades and Crusaders has been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.

The County Antrim and District FA said the postponement comes following a request from both clubs.

It follows the Crues' Irish Premiership match against Carrick Rangers last Saturday being called off in line with the NI Football's Covid-19 case policy.

Tuesday's three other last-eight matches will go ahead as scheduled.

Holders Larne are away to Ballymena United, Premiership holders Linfield host Championship side Dundela and Bangor, of the third-tier Premier Intermediate League, travel to Cliftonville.

NIFL's Covid-19 case policy dictates that matches will go ahead even if a player or players of a club test positive, provided that team has at least 13 players including a goalkeeper available for selection.

However if the club cannot field a team, the match is to be re-scheduled.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport