Matty Virtue has not played for Blackpool since March after suffering a serious knee injury

Blackpool midfielder Matty Virtue has signed a new contract to remain with the Championship club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old had been under contract until the end of this season however he is now contracted for a further year.

Virtue has made 64 appearances for the Seasiders in all competitions after joining from Liverpool in 2019.

"I'm pleased to be at this club for another year and continue on the exciting journey we're on," he said.

Virtue has not played since March after suffering a serious knee injury and is expected to miss the first half of this season.

"With me being injured, it could have been quite easy for the club to cast me aside and focus on the fit players, but they've done the total opposite," he said.

"They've continued to help me with my rehab and been really supportive, and I'm fully focused on continuing my recovery and getting back into action as soon as I can."