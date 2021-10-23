Midfielder Jamie McGrath has made an impressive impact at St Mirren with 19 goals in 70 games

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Rangers Venue: SMiSA Stadium, Paisley Date: Sunday, 24 October Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and follow text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Having arrived in Scottish football to little fanfare, Jamie McGrath's departure is a moment the St Mirren support have come to dread.

A club record new contract offer is dangling in front of the attacking midfielder to try to extend his stay in Paisley, yet the sense bigger things beckon is inescapable.

McGrath - free to talk to other clubs in January - has blossomed into a Republic of Ireland international, St Mirren's talisman and an icon for the fans.

The fact he's still in Paisley at all is a bonus for the club, with Hibernian almost smuggling him through the transfer window in August. That came after St Mirren had knocked back what manager Jim Goodwin described as "two or three really good offers" from unnamed clubs.

So, when the window reopens in January, do St Mirren take what cash they can get for their prize asset, or cling on to him until summer and face losing him for nothing?

"There is a dilemma there," says former St Mirren and Scotland striker Steven Thompson.

"It depends how big the bids are, if they come in. If it's only a couple of hundred grand, then is it really worth letting him go and diminishing the quality of the squad when you're trying to finish in the top six?

"But if a solid bid - something like £500,000 - is received in January, then it would be very difficult to knock back."

McGrath won two League of Ireland titles in three years with Dundalk before joining St Mirren on a free in January 2020.

He roared to prominence last season, scoring 17 times in 46 appearances and helping St Mirren to seventh - their highest top-flight finish in 32 years - as well as the Scottish and League Cup semi-finals.

This term has brought two goals in 13 with the 25-year-old central to St Mirren's recent revival of three straight wins.

"He's been an absolute stand-out since he arrived," says Thompson.

"The biggest compliment you can pay a player is when the opposition recognise the danger he has. Everyone who's faced Jamie that I've spoken to, other managers and players, all say you can see the ability he has on the ball, he always has time and space, an exceptional first touch.

"It was important for St Mirren to hang on to him in the summer window. Let's be honest, he will move on. He's now a full international and his performances every week are at a high level.

"The St Mirren fans love him and rightly so. The main thing now is just to enjoy him while he's here."

'He saw passes few others could'

McGrath's eye-catching club form earned him the rare accolade of international honours for a St Mirren player, making his Ireland debut off the bench in the 4-1 friendly win over Andorra in June.

His cap count now stands at five - including three starts and two assists - and his rise is a source of pride to Liam Buckley, the manager who accelerated McGrath's development as a teenager.

The midfielder was still part of the Under-19 squad at League of Ireland side St Patrick's Athletic, and combining playing football with his studies at college, when Buckley threw him in for a first-team debut a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday in September 2014.

He soon established himself as a regular and helped St Pats to three cup triumphs before current Ireland boss Stephen Kenny took him to Dundalk in 2017.

"My main memory of him is he always was technically very good - he could see a pass few others could. I always knew he was going to enjoy a good career. " says Buckley, who is now in charge of Sligo Rovers.

"Even as a teenager, his talent was obvious. When we put him in the Pats team - and we were pretty successful at the time - he didn't look overawed or out of place.

"He was very attentive and keen to learn. I'm delighted for Jamie and his parents, who were so supportive of him. He's a proper gentleman and a proper footballer."

McGrath is now a part of the Ireland squad under his former Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny

'Pressure off' as St Mirren eye Rangers scalp

McGrath will be the fulcrum of Goodwin's side on Sunday as they attempt to end a decade-long wait for a league win over Rangers.

Having begun the this season with a six-game winless Premiership run, St Mirren arrested the slump in style by reeling off three successive top-flight victories for the first time since 2008.

"It's difficult to pinpoint exactly what has changed," says Thompson. "I just think they've found the right balance in the team that wasn't there at the start of the season."

Last season's thrilling 3-2 League Cup quarter-final at home to Rangers - in which McGrath scored a double - provides a template for St Mirren this weekend.

Goodwin was skipper, and a team-mate of Thompson, when St Mirren last defeated Rangers in the league, battling back to see off the nine-man visitors 2-1 on Christmas Eve 2011. Aaron Mooy and Paul McGowan were the St Mirren goal heroes, while Rangers had Lee McCulloch and Dorin Goian sent off.

"It's always special to beat either of the Old Firm," says Thompson. "The League Cup win last season showed Jim's team can do it and Rangers are dropping points this season that they weren't last term.

"Having won three in a row, St Mirren can go into the game relaxed. It's not a free hit exactly, but the pressure is off."