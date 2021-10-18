Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers chairman Dave King says Steven Gerrard has been backed by the board in the transfer market, despite the manager's claim the club "haven't spent a penny" in the last two windows. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, whose side face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros in a must-win Europa League game on Tuesday, says he won't change his high-risk attacking philosophy. (Times, print edition)

And Postecoglou reveals Ferenc Puskas was a major influence on his career as he spent two years as the Hungarian legend's title-winning captain, interpreter and chauffeur at South Melbourne Hellas. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers should have no worries over Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox goalkeeper Neil Alexander, who backed the number one to shrug off his mistake that allowed Hearts to score a late equaliser on Saturday. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen midfielder Dougie Bell has branded the team's defence a "shambles" and warned under-pressure manager Stephen Glass faces a relegation battle if his side don't pick up points in the new few games. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown says the management are "putting in ridiculous hours" and "looking at absolutely everything" as they attempt to halt the team's slump. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic managerial target Eddie Howe could land the Newcastle United job as the Magpies - who rate Rangers boss Steven Gerrard highly - are reluctant to poach a manager already in work. (Daily Record) external-link

Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood was given the "wrong advice" by his agent in moving to Hibernian, says manager Neil Warnock, after the 19-year-old made his first appearance for the Easter Road men in Saturday's defeat to Dundee United. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Queen of the South winger Willie Gibson says he had to explain to his nine-year-old autistic son why Ayr United fans were signing about wanting him to die during the sides' meeting on Saturday. (Sun, print edition)

Dundee are anxiously awaiting news on key midfielder Shaun Byrne's knee injury after the 28-year-old went to hospital after being taken off on a stretcher during Saturday's win over Aberdeen. (Courier, print edition)