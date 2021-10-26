Ayr United v Kilmarnock

AyrAyr United19:45KilmarnockKilmarnock
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|10
|7
|2
|1
|13
|5
|8
|23
|2
|Kilmarnock
|10
|6
|2
|2
|13
|7
|6
|20
|3
|Raith Rovers
|10
|5
|3
|2
|17
|12
|5
|18
|4
|Partick Thistle
|10
|5
|1
|4
|23
|14
|9
|16
|5
|Arbroath
|10
|4
|4
|2
|18
|9
|9
|16
|6
|Ayr
|10
|3
|3
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|12
|7
|Queen of Sth
|10
|3
|1
|6
|10
|14
|-4
|10
|8
|Hamilton
|10
|2
|2
|6
|10
|23
|-13
|8
|9
|Morton
|10
|1
|4
|5
|7
|14
|-7
|7
|10
|Dunfermline
|10
|0
|6
|4
|6
|15
|-9
|6
