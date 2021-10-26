Notts County v Bromley

Notts CountyNotts County19:45BromleyBromley
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Grimsby
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|11
|16
|29
|2
|Chesterfield
|12
|7
|4
|1
|24
|11
|13
|25
|3
|Boreham Wood
|12
|7
|3
|2
|18
|11
|7
|24
|4
|Halifax
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20
|11
|9
|23
|5
|Dag & Red
|12
|7
|1
|4
|27
|16
|11
|22
|6
|Bromley
|10
|7
|1
|2
|23
|12
|11
|22
|7
|Solihull Moors
|12
|6
|4
|2
|18
|15
|3
|22
|8
|Notts County
|12
|6
|3
|3
|22
|16
|6
|21
|9
|Altrincham
|11
|6
|1
|4
|20
|15
|5
|19
|10
|Stockport
|11
|5
|2
|4
|10
|13
|-3
|17
|11
|Wrexham
|10
|4
|4
|2
|15
|11
|4
|16
|12
|Woking
|10
|5
|0
|5
|20
|14
|6
|15
|13
|Eastleigh
|11
|4
|3
|4
|16
|18
|-2
|15
|14
|Torquay
|12
|4
|2
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|14
|15
|Yeovil
|10
|3
|2
|5
|9
|12
|-3
|11
|16
|Maidenhead United
|11
|3
|2
|6
|14
|19
|-5
|11
|17
|Wealdstone
|12
|2
|5
|5
|11
|19
|-8
|11
|18
|Barnet
|12
|2
|4
|6
|13
|25
|-12
|10
|19
|Weymouth
|12
|2
|3
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|9
|20
|King's Lynn
|11
|2
|2
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|8
|21
|Southend
|11
|2
|2
|7
|7
|19
|-12
|8
|22
|Aldershot
|11
|2
|1
|8
|13
|20
|-7
|7
|23
|Dover
|11
|0
|3
|8
|6
|22
|-16
|-9
