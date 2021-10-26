Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Hand ball by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
- 6Barbet
- 2Kakay
- 8Amos
- 10Chair
- 22Odubajo
- 21Willock
- 9Dykes
- 19Gray
Substitutes
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Dunne
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 37Adomah
- 41Drewe
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 15Winchester
- 5Alves
- 26Wright
- 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
- 24Neil
- 4Evans
- 11GoochBooked at 39mins
- 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
- 7Dajaku
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 10O'Brien
- 17Cirkin
- 21Pritchard
- 28McGeady
- 37Harris
- 39Hoffmann
- 45Wearne
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.
Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bailey Wright following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).
Frederik Alves (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin tries a through ball, but Leon Dajaku is caught offside.
Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 0, Sunderland 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sunderland 0.