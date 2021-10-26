EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers0SunderlandSunderland0

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
  • 6Barbet
  • 2Kakay
  • 8Amos
  • 10Chair
  • 22Odubajo
  • 21Willock
  • 9Dykes
  • 19Gray

Substitutes

  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
  • 41Drewe

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 15Winchester
  • 5Alves
  • 26Wright
  • 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 11GoochBooked at 39mins
  • 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
  • 7Dajaku
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 10O'Brien
  • 17Cirkin
  • 21Pritchard
  • 28McGeady
  • 37Harris
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 45Wearne
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

  3. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  8. Post update

    Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bailey Wright following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Yoann Barbet.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Frederik Alves (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin tries a through ball, but Leon Dajaku is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Neil (Sunderland).

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 0, Sunderland 0.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sunderland 0.

