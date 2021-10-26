EFL Cup
QPRQueens Park Rangers0SunderlandSunderland0

Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
  • 6Barbet
  • 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 72'minutes
  • 8Amos
  • 10Chair
  • 22Odubajo
  • 21WillockSubstituted forDozzellat 73'minutes
  • 9Dykes
  • 19GraySubstituted forAustinat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 17Dozzell
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
  • 41Drewe

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 15Winchester
  • 5AlvesSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
  • 26Wright
  • 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
  • 24Neil
  • 4EvansSubstituted forO'Brienat 65'minutes
  • 11GoochBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 64'minutes
  • 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
  • 7DajakuSubstituted forPritchardat 69'minutes
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 10O'Brien
  • 17Cirkin
  • 21Pritchard
  • 28McGeady
  • 37Harris
  • 39Hoffmann
  • 45Wearne
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
15,372

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).

  2. Post update

    Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Chris Willock.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah replaces Osman Kakay.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Callum Doyle replaces Frederik Alves.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard replaces Leon Dajaku because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Osman Kakay with a cross.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden O'Brien replaces Corry Evans.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden McGeady replaces Lynden Gooch.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Andre Gray.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).

  15. Post update

    Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

