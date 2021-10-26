Queens Park Rangers v Sunderland

Foul by Moses Odubajo (Queens Park Rangers).
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 5de WijsBooked at 15mins
- 6Barbet
- 2KakaySubstituted forAdomahat 72'minutes
- 8Amos
- 10Chair
- 22Odubajo
- 21WillockSubstituted forDozzellat 73'minutes
- 9Dykes
- 19GraySubstituted forAustinat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 17Dozzell
- 20Dunne
- 34Duke-McKenna
- 37Adomah
- 41Drewe
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 15Winchester
- 5AlvesSubstituted forDoyleat 69'minutes
- 26Wright
- 33HumeSubstituted forCirkinat 24'minutes
- 24Neil
- 4EvansSubstituted forO'Brienat 65'minutes
- 11GoochBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMcGeadyat 64'minutes
- 13O'NienBooked at 17mins
- 7DajakuSubstituted forPritchardat 69'minutes
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 10O'Brien
- 17Cirkin
- 21Pritchard
- 28McGeady
- 37Harris
- 39Hoffmann
- 45Wearne
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 15,372
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Carl Winchester (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Andre Dozzell replaces Chris Willock.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Albert Adomah replaces Osman Kakay.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Callum Doyle replaces Frederik Alves.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard replaces Leon Dajaku because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Osman Kakay with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden O'Brien replaces Corry Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden McGeady replaces Lynden Gooch.
Post update
Foul by Robert Dickie (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Andre Gray.
Post update
Hand ball by Luke O'Nien (Sunderland).
Post update
Foul by Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ilias Chair with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
Post update
Foul by Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers).
Post update
Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.