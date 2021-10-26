Match ends, Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3).
Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the Premier League leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.
Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors.
The hosts settled better into their rhythm and took the lead a minute before half time when Kai Havertz headed home his third goal of the season from a corner.
However, Southampton responded two minutes after the restart when Che Adams stabbed in from close range after Kepa spilled Kyle Walker-Peters' shot.
The goals brought the game to life as play then swung quickly from one end to the other.
Fraser Forster prevented the hosts from regaining the lead when he tipped over a James drive following a short free-kick, while substitute Shane Long headed wide for the visitors.
Smallbone almost marked his return to the first team after nine months out following an ACL injury with the winner, but his late header was saved by Kepa, who then produced two brilliant stops in stoppage time to deny Lyanco and Mohammed Salisu.
Those proved crucial as Chelsea came out on top in the penalty shootout to keep themselves firmly in the hunt for silverware this season.
The quarter-final draw is on Saturday at 10:30 BST.
High-flying Blues get the job done
The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign both at home and in Europe as they sit top of the Premier League and have won two of their three games so far in the Champions League.
However, with games coming up thick and fast, boss Thomas Tuchel understandably opted to give some of his first-team players a rest and those on the fringes a chance to impress.
There were mixed displays from those who came in, although Kepa caught the eye with his crucial double save and Saul Niguez twice came close to opening his goal account for the club.
However, Ross Barkley - making his first start of the season - and Hakim Ziyech were largely anonymous and taken off with 23 minutes to go.
It is the second time this season in the League Cup that Chelsea have needed penalties to progress after they edged Aston Villa 4-3 in the previous round, but ultimately they got the job done.
Tuchel will have found this a useful opportunity to learn more about his players as the Blues continue their fight for success in numerous competitions.
Player of the match
HavertzKai Havertz
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
7.45
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.67
- Squad number21Player nameChilwellAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number18Player nameBarkleyAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number31Player nameSarrAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number17Player nameSaúlAverage rating
5.73
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameForsterAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number17Player nameS ArmstrongAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number7Player nameLongAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number27Player nameDialloAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number19Player nameDjenepoAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number20Player nameSmallboneAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number43Player nameValeryAverage rating
6.49
- Squad number32Player nameWalcottAverage rating
5.83
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24James
- 14Chalobah
- 31Sarr
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 8Kovacic
- 17Saúl
- 3Alonso
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forMountat 67'minutes
- 18BarkleySubstituted forChilwellat 67'minutes
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 2Rüdiger
- 5Jorginho
- 6Thiago Silva
- 13Bettinelli
- 19Mount
- 21Chilwell
- 60Sharman-Lowe
- 68Vale
Southampton
Formation 3-4-3
- 44ForsterBooked at 90mins
- 43Valery
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 22Salisu
- 2Walker-Peters
- 27DialloBooked at 23minsSubstituted forRomeuat 77'minutes
- 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forSmallboneat 77'minutes
- 19DjenepoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forLivramentoat 83'minutes
- 23TellaSubstituted forWalcottat 67'minutes
- 10AdamsSubstituted forLongat 66'minutes
- 9A Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Romeu
- 7Long
- 11Redmond
- 15Perraud
- 20Smallbone
- 21Livramento
- 32Walcott
- 35Bednarek
- 41Lewis
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away7
- Corners
- Home10
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3).
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3). Reece James (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(3), Southampton 1(3). Oriol Romeu (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(3), Southampton 1(2). Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Bad penalty by William Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot is just a bit too high. William Smallbone should be disappointed.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(2), Southampton 1(2). Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(2). Shane Long (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Mason Mount (Chelsea) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(1). Theo Walcott (Southampton) hits the left post with a right footed shot.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(1). Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Chelsea 1, Southampton 1(1). Adam Armstrong (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Chelsea 1, Southampton 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Southampton 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Malang Sarr (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.