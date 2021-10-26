EFL Cup
ChelseaChelsea1SouthamptonSouthampton1
Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties

Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (4-3 pens): Chelsea edge Southampton to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Reece James
Reece James also scored the decisive penalty in the previous round

Chelsea progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup as they beat Premier League rivals Southampton on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Reece James scored the decisive spot-kick for the Premier League leaders after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone failed to hit the target with their efforts for the Saints.

Both sides rung the changes for the tie, with Chelsea bringing in six different players from the 7-0 Premier League win against Norwich at the weekend while nine players came in for the visitors.

The hosts settled better into their rhythm and took the lead a minute before half time when Kai Havertz headed home his third goal of the season from a corner.

However, Southampton responded two minutes after the restart when Che Adams stabbed in from close range after Kepa spilled Kyle Walker-Peters' shot.

The goals brought the game to life as play then swung quickly from one end to the other.

Fraser Forster prevented the hosts from regaining the lead when he tipped over a James drive following a short free-kick, while substitute Shane Long headed wide for the visitors.

Smallbone almost marked his return to the first team after nine months out following an ACL injury with the winner, but his late header was saved by Kepa, who then produced two brilliant stops in stoppage time to deny Lyanco and Mohammed Salisu.

Those proved crucial as Chelsea came out on top in the penalty shootout to keep themselves firmly in the hunt for silverware this season.

The quarter-final draw is on Saturday at 10:30 BST.

High-flying Blues get the job done

Chelsea
Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead before half time

The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign both at home and in Europe as they sit top of the Premier League and have won two of their three games so far in the Champions League.

However, with games coming up thick and fast, boss Thomas Tuchel understandably opted to give some of his first-team players a rest and those on the fringes a chance to impress.

There were mixed displays from those who came in, although Kepa caught the eye with his crucial double save and Saul Niguez twice came close to opening his goal account for the club.

However, Ross Barkley - making his first start of the season - and Hakim Ziyech were largely anonymous and taken off with 23 minutes to go.

It is the second time this season in the League Cup that Chelsea have needed penalties to progress after they edged Aston Villa 4-3 in the previous round, but ultimately they got the job done.

Tuchel will have found this a useful opportunity to learn more about his players as the Blues continue their fight for success in numerous competitions.

Player of the match

HavertzKai Havertz

with an average of 7.45

Chelsea

  1. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    7.45

  2. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    6.67

  3. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.41

  5. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.38

  6. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.28

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.28

  8. Squad number18Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    5.98

  9. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.98

  10. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    5.96

  11. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    5.82

  12. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.77

  13. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    5.73

Southampton

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.93

  2. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.92

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.92

  4. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    6.83

  7. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.83

  8. Squad number7Player nameLong
    Average rating

    6.81

  9. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.80

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.80

  11. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.68

  12. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.63

  13. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    6.56

  14. Squad number20Player nameSmallbone
    Average rating

    6.51

  15. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    6.49

  16. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    5.83

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 14Chalobah
  • 31Sarr
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 8Kovacic
  • 17Saúl
  • 3Alonso
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forMountat 67'minutes
  • 18BarkleySubstituted forChilwellat 67'minutes
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 2Rüdiger
  • 5Jorginho
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 60Sharman-Lowe
  • 68Vale

Southampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 44ForsterBooked at 90mins
  • 43Valery
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 27DialloBooked at 23minsSubstituted forRomeuat 77'minutes
  • 17S ArmstrongSubstituted forSmallboneat 77'minutes
  • 19DjenepoBooked at 80minsSubstituted forLivramentoat 83'minutes
  • 23TellaSubstituted forWalcottat 67'minutes
  • 10AdamsSubstituted forLongat 66'minutes
  • 9A Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 11Redmond
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Smallbone
  • 21Livramento
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home23
Away15
Shots on Target
Home14
Away7
Corners
Home10
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(4), Southampton 1(3). Reece James (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(3), Southampton 1(3). Oriol Romeu (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(3), Southampton 1(2). Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by William Smallbone (Southampton) right footed shot is just a bit too high. William Smallbone should be disappointed.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(2), Southampton 1(2). Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(2). Shane Long (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Penalty saved! Mason Mount (Chelsea) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top left corner.

  10. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(1). Theo Walcott (Southampton) hits the left post with a right footed shot.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1(1), Southampton 1(1). Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Southampton 1(1). Adam Armstrong (Southampton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Chelsea 1, Southampton 1.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Southampton 1.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malang Sarr (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oriol Romeu (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Page 1 of 8
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories