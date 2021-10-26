Chelsea v Southampton

Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.
ChelseaChelsea0SouthamptonSouthampton0
Last updated on .From the section League Cup
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
No players have been substituted yet
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
6.00
No players have been substituted yet
Formation 3-4-2-1
Formation 4-4-2
Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.
Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).
Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.