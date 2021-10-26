EFL Cup
ChelseaChelsea0SouthamptonSouthampton0

Chelsea v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Chelsea

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number31Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number17Player nameSaúl
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number18Player nameBarkley
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Southampton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number44Player nameForster
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number43Player nameValery
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.00

  6. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.00

  7. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.00

  8. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number19Player nameDjenepo
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.00

  11. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.00

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24James
  • 14Chalobah
  • 31Sarr
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 8Kovacic
  • 17Saúl
  • 3Alonso
  • 22Ziyech
  • 18Barkley
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 2Rüdiger
  • 5Jorginho
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 19Mount
  • 21Chilwell
  • 60Sharman-Lowe
  • 68Vale

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 44Forster
  • 43Valery
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 22Salisu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 23Tella
  • 27Diallo
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 19Djenepo
  • 10Adams
  • 9A Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Romeu
  • 7Long
  • 11Redmond
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Smallbone
  • 21Livramento
  • 32Walcott
  • 35Bednarek
  • 41Lewis
Referee:
Kevin Friend

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Trevoh Chalobah.

  2. Post update

    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Southampton).

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adam Armstrong (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 26th October 2021

Top Stories