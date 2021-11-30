Last updated on .From the section England

Ellen White celebrates scoring against Latvia

Ellen White has become England Women's all-time top scorer after two goals in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

White, 32, has moved on to 47 goals, one ahead of England legend Kelly Smith as the leading Lionesses scorer.

The Manchester City striker has scored eight goals so far in six games during the qualifying campaign.

White's goals have come in 101 appearances, 16 fewer than Smith needed to reach the same total.

Her first international goal came more than 11 years ago, netting in a 3-0 win over Austria in March 2010, and she has gone on to score at a rate of almost one goal every two games.

White is also the second-highest scorer in Women's Super League history, with 58 in 126 games for Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham and Manchester City.

The striker would likely have broken the record earlier had she not suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ruled her out for the 2014 WSL season - and contributed to her not scoring on the international stage for almost three years.