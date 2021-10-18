Otis Khan: Walsall sign former Tranmere midfielder on 'short-term' deal

Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Otis Khan in action for Tranmere
Otis Khan helped Tranmere reach last season's League Two play-offs

League Two side Walsall have signed former Tranmere midfielder Otis Khan on a deal described as "short-term".

The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving Rovers, where he scored twice in 49 appearances last season.

Khan has previously played for Mansfield and Yeovil, having started his career with Sheffield United.

"The manager [Matthew Taylor] showed me a presentation on how he plays. I went down and did a week of training and I loved everything about it," he said.

Walsall are 18th in the fourth tier after 12 games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC