Callum Wilson joined Newcastle last year on a four-year deal

Striker Callum Wilson has asked Newcastle fans to be patient as they await a first win of the season.

Wilson, 29, returned on Sunday and opened the scoring against Spurs after missing four games through injury.

Steve Bruce's side lost 3-2 and have yet to win eight games into the Premier League season, but Wilson remains confident the "result will come".

When asked what his message to the fans was, Wilson told NUFC TV: "To stick with us."

He added: "We're building, we're in a new era. We're trying to get a result for the fans - ultimately the result is going to come.

"It's very early days in the season, but ultimately you do need to get that first win and we're going to be working hard on the training field day in, day out to make sure that happens."

Bruce's future remains uncertain after the club was recently taken over by Saudi-backed owners.

They currently sit in 19th with three points and are set to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.