Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Birmingham City defender Rebecca Holloway has withdrawn from Northern Ireland's squad for the World Cup qualifiers with England and Austria through injury.

Uncapped Crusaders Strikers player Rachel McLaren has replaced Holloway.

The 19-year-old, who has represented NI at underage level and can play in defence and midfield, trained with the senior squad on Tuesday.

NI play England at Wembley on Saturday before hosting Austria on Tuesday.

Everton forward Simone Magill had already pulled out of the England game due to a family bereavement.

The withdrawals of Magill and Holloway mean Kenny Shiels has no WSL players in his squad for the first time since taking over as manager in 2019.

However in a boost to Shiels, Crusaders forward Emily Wilson has been passed fit to play after picking up a knock.

England and Austria, the first and second seeds in Group D respectively, won their opening two qualifiers in September as NI beat Luxembourg and Latvia.