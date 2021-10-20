Sarah McFadden has won 78 Northern Ireland caps

"Here's Davis. It's a good ball, the flag stays down... HEALY!"

David Healy's iconic winner against England on 7 September 2005 is a moment that is etched in the mind of every Northern Irish football fan.

Now it's the turn of Northern Ireland's senior women's side to see if they can pull off a miracle against the might of the Lionesses.

On the grand stage of Wembley, England await in World Cup qualifying on Saturday. Can Kenny Shiels' side stun one of the giants of the game and, if so, just how realistic are their chances?

In short, most people will say there's no chance. However there is a little more to it than that.

The stats

The 'no chance' argument is boosted when you look at the world rankings. England are eighth in the world, some 40 places above NI, who have stayed around the same mark despite their impressive eight-game unbeaten run and Euro 2022 qualification.

You also look at the respective squads. England have 23 Women's Super League players while Northern Ireland, thanks to the withdrawals of Everton's Simone Magill and Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway, have none.

However, as the play-off with Ukraine showcased, NI have little regard for reputation, and in terms of the stature of the clubs in each squad, midfielder Sarah McFadden says the underdogs will have "no fear".

Shiels has had dreadful luck when it comes to injuries throughout his two-year tenure to date, yet time after time players have filled the void and helped NI build momentum.

"We never really look at who is missing, it's always who have we go?," said McFadden. "Everyone has bought into our philosophy and what we want to do."

However, the most imposing stat of all: England haven't lost a home qualifier since 2002. That's the size of the task at hand.

Ellen White scored a hat-trick as England beat NI 6-0 in February

The last encounter

Between the end of the Euro 2022 qualification and play-off with Ukraine in April, Northern Ireland had a sole friendly with England at St. George's Park which ended in a 6-0 win for the hosts.

However Durham defender McFadden believes the defeat won't be reflective of the World Cup qualifier.

"It was a friendly and the first time we played them, but now we are on the same level as them, it's the same game and we can beat them.

"For a lot of the young girls they never had the opportunity to play against a nation like that. I think because we have played them once and got over the 'ah, that's Lucy Bronze', that will help us.

While the lack of game-time was a concern in February, the majority of NI's squad come into the game off the back of the domestic league campaign. That should help on the demanding Wembley pitch.

The Wembley factor

Saturday's qualifier will be the first competitive fixture for the Lionesses at England's national stadium since Wembley reopened in 2007.

Shiels says being part of the occasion is "enthralling and exciting", but his players can put that to one side once the game begins.

NI had a similar feeling in September when they played a first match at the national stadium at Windsor Park since 2012.

"The experience we had last month at Windsor will certainly give the girls a foothold. Everything is about the girls getting experience," he said.

"The pressure is off a little bit. We are not going there to be part of a fanfare where everyone is having a party, we are there representing our country and to try and win the game."

Kenny Shiels has transformed NI's fortunes since taking over in 2019

Momentum and belief

Since coming in as NI manager in 2019, Shiels has transformed his country's fortunes with his mantra of possession football, playing out from the back and belief.

Despite England's heavy favourites tag, make no doubt about it, NI are going to Wembley aiming to win.

"If we feel as if we can't get something then what is the point in going?," he said.

"We feel as if we can win the game. Someone give me a reason to why we can't?

"We have 11 players on the pitch, so have they, and we have players who have good experience and understand what is being said.

"It is a good one for us to learn from and a good way for us to improve ourselves in this journey we are on."

The ultimate underdogs

Not restricted to football, sporting heroes from NI constantly punch above their weight on the biggest stage.

While Shiels' side are underdogs by name, the 65-year-old is adamant they won't be by nature.

"We will go there and not behave like underdogs. We are going over there with an attitude that we want to win the game," he said.

"We have to make sure we show some courage as a team, both with and without the ball.

"We have a good idea how the game is going to evolve. We have a fair idea of the capabilities of our players, of their players. All of that must come into it."

McFadden added: "It's not about how will we stop them hammering us, it's about how will we actually beat England.

"For us, we do expect to do well and we do expect to win. We will always go out and give it the best we can."

Messaged received, loud and clear. Now it's time for the to see if Northern Ireland can pull off one of the biggest shocks in the game.