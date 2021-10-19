FA Cup Qualifying
WrexhamWrexham19:45MarineMarine
Venue: The Weaver Stadium

FA Cup Qualifying: Wrexham 2-0 Marine

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Mullin
Paul Mullin is Wrexham's top scorer this season

Paul Mullin fired Wrexham into the first round of the FA Cup as they got past Marine 2-0 at the second time of asking.

Mullin produced two quality finishes in the fourth round qualifying replay to set up a meeting with Harrogate Town.

Eighth-tier Marine once again had their chances, but could not upset their National League opponents.

The game was played at the home of Nantwich Town due to Wrexham's Racecourse pitch being resurfaced.

Mullin took his chance well for the opening goal on 21 minutes as he curled the ball into the left corner, while Owen Watkinson, who was almost Marine's hero on Saturday, missed a chance to bring the scores level.

Neil Kengni, who was lively in the first game, also squandered a couple of first-half chances with Wrexham goalkeeper Christian Dibble doing well to keep a clean sheet in place of the injured Rob Lainton.

Wrexham's second goal came on the counter attack just after the break, Mullin producing a cool finish after finding himself one-on-one with Bayleigh Passant.

Wrexham travel away to Harrogate Town on 6 November.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 19th October 2021

  • BuxtonBuxton19:45Kettering TownKettering Town
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town19:45Pontefract CollieriesPontefract Collieries
  • Folkestone InvictaFolkestone Invicta19:45EastleighEastleigh
  • GatesheadGateshead19:45Marske UnitedMarske United
  • GuiseleyGuiseley19:45Brackley TownBrackley Town
  • Hayes & YeadingHayes & Yeading19:45Dorking WanderersDorking Wanderers
  • Morpeth TownMorpeth Town19:45YorkYork City
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45TamworthTamworth
  • St Albans CitySt Albans City19:45Corinthian-CasualsCorinthian-Casuals
  • Stratford TownStratford Town19:45Boston UnitedBoston United
  • WeymouthWeymouth19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • WrexhamWrexham19:45MarineMarine

Top Stories