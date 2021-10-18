Last updated on .From the section Football

10-minute watch: Fifa's Arsene Wenger talks to BBC Sport about his biennial World Cup proposals

National men's team managers are being given the chance to tell Arsene Wenger what they think about his plan to make the World Cup a biennial tournament.

Wenger, head of global development at football's world governing body Fifa, will lead online videoconferences on Tuesday and Thursday.

The former Arsenal boss has met a lot of resistance to his plan to reform the international calendar from 2024.

Uefa and the powerful European Clubs' Association are both opposed.

The International Olympic Committee has also expressed concern about the impact a World Cup every two years would have on the entire sporting framework, and asked for greater consultation.

And speaking before the last round of international fixtures, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "We all want high-level games... but you can't just keep adding to the calendar."

Fifa says holding a World Cup every two years instead of every four will boost countries' chances of playing in the tournament, and that cutting down on qualifying matches and international breaks will reduce travel for players.

Uefa has vowed to oppose the plans until they are dropped, and believes a biennial World Cup would take away from the prestige of the competition.

Speaking to the BBC podcast The Sports Desk last month, Wenger said: "The risk is to make football better, and I'm ready to take that gamble."

Wenger, who leads the men's technical advisory group, says input from national team managers is "essential."

"Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global," he said in a Fifa statement.

Fifa is holding a separate consultation for the women's game, which will be led by two-time World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis.