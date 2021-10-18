Matt Taylor has seen his side lose only once in League Two this season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side have to show more belief after a fourth successive draw in League Two.

The ninth-placed Grecians came back twice to draw 2-2 with Newport County - their seventh draw in a 10-game unbeaten run in the fourth tier.

"We keep on saying to them how they've got to believe in themselves more than they showed," Taylor told BBC Devon.

"Certain moments when we were in real control they didn't quite have the belief and execution."

No side has lost fewer games than Exeter in League Two this season - their only defeat came at Leyton Orient in August - but they have the lowest number of wins in the top 16, with three.

"I still think they're a little bit short of full confidence, and that's probably down to the run we've been on in terms of not winning enough games and the expectation that we're capable of winning more games," said Taylor.

"I can't fault them in terms of their effort.

"Those two goals usually don't go in against us, and that's the crux of it.

"We scored another two good goals and created enough moments.

"We're not far away, but we need to stay ahead when we're ahead in games, and it felt like we were ahead when we got back in the game.

"It sounds strange to say, but after the start we had, which was a little bit slow and not the best start, we began to stamp our authority on that game and that second goal took the wind out of our sails."