Brady playing for Burnley in the Premier League last season

Bournemouth have signed free agent Robbie Brady until the end of the season.

The versatile Irishman, 29, was released by Burnley at the end of last season having joined the club in 2017.

Brady began his career with Manchester United's academy, before joining Hull City and Norwich City. He has made 160 Premier League appearances and been capped 57 times by his country.

Bournemouth have the option to extend Brady's contract beyond this season.

"To be able to sign a player of Robbie's experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff."