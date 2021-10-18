Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town players took a knee before kick off while the MK Dons team stood together

Shrewsbury Town have banned three supporters following allegations of racist abuse during Saturday's League One game against MK Dons.

They will not be permitted to attend any matches pending the outcome of an investigation by the club and police.

Two fans were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow during the game, which Shrewsbury won 1-0.

The club said they have a "zero tolerance policy to any forms of racism and discrimination".

West Mercia Police has already spoken to a number of witnesses.

In a statement, the force said: "Our enquiries are continuing to ensure we have sufficient evidence to take robust action against those suspected of being responsible.

"There is no place for racism in football, or in any place in society, and we will always seek to secure a football banning order for those found guilty of racist abuse at a football match.

"We echo the words of the club in that we are bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled at the alleged racist behaviour."