Last updated on .From the section Football

By Michael Pearlman BBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Women's World Cup qualifying highlights: Wales 4-0 Estonia

Wales treated a record crowd of 5,455 at the Cardiff City Stadium to a dominant display as they thrashed Estonia 4-0.

Angharad James' tidy finish gave Wales a narrow 1-0 lead at the interval.

Record scorer Helen Ward doubled Wales' lead after half time before Natasha Harding's tap-in made the result safe.

Wales ended the contest with 31 shots on goal and added a late fourth when captain Sophie Ingle smashed home after a fine run.

This was simply a must-win game for Gemma Grainger's charges as they look to secure at least a runners-up berth from World Cup qualifying group I.

Wales have never qualified for a major tournament, but have made a promising start in their bid to reach the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Helen Ward's goal was her 44th for Wales in her 96th appearance, while Natasha Harding scored her 22nd Wales goal as she won her 93rd cap

Having thrashed Kazakhstan 6-0 in their opening game, Grainger's side ground out a 1-0 victory in Estonia before securing a creditable 1-1 draw in Slovenia last Friday as they bid to keep pace with group leaders France.

Manager Grainger has been clear in her aims to make Wales a more attacking side and that policy was reflected in her starting XI with Ceri Holland switching from right wing to left back and Manchester United's talented teenager Carrie Jones earning a start in attack.

Watford's Ward also earned a recall in place of the suspended Kayleigh Green, for her 96th cap.

She might have put them ahead as early as the 11th minute, but just failed to connect with Harding's cross. Harding herself failed to convert from a Karina Kork save as she looked to turn home a rebound.

Wales continued on the front foot in a one-sided first half where they enjoyed 85% possession, but Kork saved efforts from distance from Ingle and Holland, while Harding drilled wide and Ward headed over.

The breakthrough arrived on 27 minutes when Ingle's perfect pass bisected Estonia's defence and James ran clear to slot home a third Wales goal on her 90th appearance.

Harding then shot tamely at Kork and saw her cross evade both Gemma Evans and Jones by a matter of inches, before Ingle and Ward both glanced headers just wide.

The wait for a second strike did not last long though, with Ward scoring her 44th international goal on 48 minutes as she slipped the ball under Kork after Rhiannon Roberts' through ball.

That eased Wales' nerves and Harding soon added a third from close range following Holland's teasing cross.

How many goals they could score became the only issue at 3-0 and, with the match won, Grainger opted to give a debut to Hannah Cain, the Leicester midfielder who has switched allegiances from England.

The home side's pressure never relented and Harding was denied her second by a last-ditch tackle before Roberts headed straight at Kork.

The chances kept coming but Cain's firmly-struck volley was pushed over by Kork and Jones' superb run and cross deserved more, but Harding failed to make telling contact.

Harding might have got a hat-trick on another night, but was again denied by the impressive Kork.

Ingle then scored the pick of the goals in injury time as she beat two defenders before slamming home her third international goal.

Player of the match: Karina Kork, Estonia, the impressive visiting goalkeeper kept the score respectable.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger told BBC Sport Wales:

"There was so much to like about tonight's performance, first and foremost the crowd.

"A crowd like that makes us stronger and prouder and makes us know why we do what we do.

"With the goals and the stats on possession, we are becoming a more clinical team. We want to build on that.

"We are feeling positive and we are happy with the first four games. We enjoy this tonight and then our focus turns really quickly to November."