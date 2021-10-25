Last updated on .From the section Football

Ceri Holland, Charlie Estcourt and Hayley Ladd are all smiles as Wales prepare to face Estonia

Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Estonia Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 26 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Gemma Grainger says a possible record crowd can play their part in Wales' World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Wales are hoping the Group I clash will attract the biggest ever gate for a home women's international.

The current record crowd is 5,053, for the World Cup qualifier against England at Rodney Parade in 2018.

"We can break the record for the number of fans but also it plays an incredible part in who we are as a team," said Wales manager Grainger.

"The noise when we played at Parc y Scarlets against Kazahkstan [in September] was incredible and it plays such a huge part because of the support and the atmosphere.

"It's really intimidating for a team to come into our environment to face us - [the fans] will be part of our success on Tuesday night and in the whole of this campaign."

Wales have never qualified for a major tournament, but have made a promising start in their bid to reach the 2023 World Cup.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger

Having thrashed Kazakhstan in their opening game, Grainger's side ground out a 1-0 victory in Estonia before securing a creditable 1-1 draw in Slovenia last Friday.

Wales came from behind against the Slovenians, who could be their main rival for the runners-up spot with group favourites France already leading the way.

The French showed their class by hammering Estonia 11-0 last Friday, while Wales were made to work for their victory in Parnu last month.

"For us it's about making sure that we can control the things that we need to," Grainger said.

"The draw in Slovenia has enabled us to do that and the way that we fought in that game made sure that everything's in our hands, whether that's first place or second place."

Wales are ranked 34th in the world, 71 places above an Estonia side who are yet to score in this campaign having lost 4-0 at home to Slovenia in their opening qualifier.

Grainger's team ought to have won more convincingly in Estonia, having dominated possession but failed to make their control count.

Ultimately Natasha Harding's early goal proved decisive against opponents who are managed by former Wales boss Jarmo Matikainen.

"We can't thank him enough because he did start that for us as a senior team"

"They blocked up and were really hard to break down," said Wales captain Sophie Ingle.

"Obviously we know their manager, Jarmo, and he's all about making it hard for the opposition.

"You have to move the ball quickly, you have to try to switch it and move players out. that's what we have been working on in the last few days."

Chelsea midfielder Ingle, 30, will win her 110th cap in the return fixture - and says Wales are having to get used to dealing with the weight of expectation.

"In the past it was just 'go out and do your best', but now it's actually 'no, Wales should be winning, should be getting goals and should be hard to break down'," Ingle said.

"That is the mentality within this team that we are adapting to and I think we are doing really well with that."

TEAM NEWS

Wales have some significant absentees, with Kayleigh Green suspended after she was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in Slovenia.

The Brighton striker has scored three goals in the opening three games of this qualifying campaign.

Uncapped Leicester City winger Hannah Cain is with the Wales squad for the first time having switched allegiances from England, and is among the contenders to replace Green according to Grainger.

Hannah Cain could win he first senior cap having represented Wales and England a youth level

"Kayleigh's been a starter in the team since I've been here and she's such a huge part of the team for us," Grainger said.

"But one of the positives is the number of forwards we have who are ready to step in.

"We've got the likes of Hannah Cain, Elise Hughes and Georgia Walters so it's not like we're selecting from one or two - the reality is we've probably got five to seven options."

"It's a really tough decision for us actually."

Another setback for Wales is that Rachel Rowe is set to miss out again having sat out the Slovenia draw with a hamstring problem, although Tottenham teenager Esther Morgan did a solid job last Friday having been handed her first international start.

"Rachel's still getting treatment and it's something we're going to have to keep assessing as we go," Grainger added.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Estonia 0-1 Wales (World Cup qualifier, 21 September, 2021)