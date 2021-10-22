Women's World Cup Qualifying
Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women1WalesWales1

Women's World Cup qualifying: Slovenia 1-1 Wales

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Kayleigh Green scores
Kayleigh Green has scored three goals in three World Cup qualifiers but will now be suspended for Tuesday's home game against Estonia

Kayleigh Green rescued a valuable point for Wales in Slovenia before being sent off in a fiery World Cup qualifier.

Wales missed a number of chances as goalkeeper Zala Mersnik produced heroics and they were made to pay when substitute Manja Rogan fired home from 20 yards on 69 minutes.

Green headed Wales level two minutes later, before she was sent off for receiving a second yellow card.

Slovenia pushed for a winner but Wales held firm in a landmark match.

The contest in Lendava was Wales' 200th fixture, with their first official game against Iceland at Afan Lido in 1993.

The stakes were higher for this World Cup qualifier between two nations just 15 places apart in the world rankings and with aspirations of at least a play-off spot as they target a World Cup appearance in 2023.

Wales won their opening two games in Group I against Kazakhstan and Estonia, while Slovenia beat Estonia before an unfortunate 3-2 loss to group favourites France, so this contest between the second and third seeds looked pivotal.

There was no option for Wales manager Gemma Grainger to name an unchanged side with influential defender Rachel Rowe suffering a hamstring injury in training while on camp, so Tottenham teenager Esther Morgan, 19, started at left-back.

A heavy surface at Sportni Park made things difficult for the players but Wales made a confident start, with Jess Fishlock seeing her appeal for a penalty waved away after a shove in just the third minute.

Fishlock then produced a sumptuous pass to set Natasha Harding clear, but the Reading captain was denied by a brilliant tackle from Lana Golob.

Slovenia began to create more opportunities at the other end but Wales defended resolutely, before missing a wonderful opportunity to take the lead when goalkeeper Mersnik saved Rhiannon Roberts' header from close-range after Angharad James' fantastic free-kick.

Ceri Holland was also denied as she tried to head home with Wales unable to turn a good first-half performance into a lead.

Mersnik denied Roberts a second time as she headed at goal from James' corner, with Wales almost made to pay for their succession of missed chances.

Grainger's side might easily have trailed at the interval as they switched off on 42 minutes, but Slovenia captain Mateja Zver fired over after racing clear following a miscommunication between Roberts and goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan.

Wales were on the backfoot at the start of the second half but Lara Prasnikar and Dominica Conc failed to find the target with shots from distance, while at the other end another James set-piece panicked the hosts but Holland just failed to produce a telling shot.

A lovely Wales move saw Fishlock and Natasha Harding fashion a chance for Green, but Mersnik bravely denied her with a smothering save.

Another massive chance arrived for Wales on 67 minutes, but Fishlock's looping header from Holland's cross hit the roof of the net.

Wales paid the price for their myriad misses when they failed to clear and substitute Rogan fired home to give the hosts the lead.

The goal was harsh on Wales and they responded within two minutes as their set-piece superiority finally told as Green headed home James' free-kick.

Green's joy soon turned to misery when she was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a lunging tackle on Mersnik in a match that saw eight bookings issued.

Wales' numerical disadvantage effectively ended their attacking ambitions but they closed out the game without a major scare to earn a valuable point, despite Adrijana Mori heading wide in stoppage time.

Line-ups

Slovenia Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mersnik
  • 16Erzen
  • 2Golob
  • 5RozmaricBooked at 52mins
  • 7ErmanBooked at 90mins
  • 10ConcSubstituted forMoriat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 6KorosecBooked at 45mins
  • 14KolblSubstituted forMilovicat 68'minutes
  • 20BegicBooked at 33minsSubstituted forRoganat 45'minutes
  • 8Zver
  • 11PrasnikarBooked at 11mins

Substitutes

  • 3Prsa
  • 4Kos
  • 9Mori
  • 12Sapek
  • 13Kustrin
  • 15Makovec
  • 17Krizaj
  • 18Rogan
  • 19Milovic
  • 21Klopcic
  • 22Nemet
  • 23Predanic

Wales

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 5Roberts
  • 14Ladd
  • 3Evans
  • 17Morgan
  • 8James
  • 11Harding
  • 4Ingle
  • 10Fishlock
  • 18Holland
  • 9GreenBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 2Woodham
  • 6Green
  • 7Ward
  • 12Clark
  • 13Hughes
  • 15Cain
  • 16Estcourt
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Jones
  • 21Soper
  • 22Filbey
  • 23Morgan
Referee:
Lovisa Johansson

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovenia WomenAway TeamWales
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slovenia Women 1, Wales Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slovenia Women 1, Wales Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women).

  4. Post update

    Angharad James (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Wales Women. Esther Morgan tries a through ball, but Ceri Holland is caught offside.

  6. Booking

    Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women).

  8. Post update

    Ceri Holland (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kristina Erman with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Kristina Erman (Slovenia Women) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Spela Rozmaric (Slovenia Women).

  12. Post update

    Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women).

  14. Post update

    Angharad James (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ana Milovic (Slovenia Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrijana Mori.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristina Erman (Slovenia Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adrijana Mori (Slovenia Women).

  18. Post update

    Hayley Ladd (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Slovenia Women. Conceded by Rhiannon Roberts.

  20. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Kayleigh Green (Wales Women) for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006069
2Finland Women22005146
3R. of Ireland Wom100101-10
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland330011299
2Spain2200170176
3Ukraine Women11004043
4Hungary Women3003111-100
5Faroe Islands Women3003121-200

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands3210111107
2Czech Rep Wom31119544
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland21014223
5Cyprus Women3003120-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria3300191189
2England2200180186
3N Ireland Wom22008086
4North Macedonia Women3102415-113
5Latvia Women3003216-140
6Luxembourg Women3003019-190

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark3300230239
2Russia3300100109
3Montenegro Women320157-26
4Bos-Herze Wom3012413-91
5Malta Women3012212-101
6Azerbaijan Women3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium3210151147
2Norway3210130137
3Poland Women31202115
4Albania Women311168-24
5Kosovo Women3012111-101
6Armenia Women3003016-160

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland3300121119
2Italy3300110119
3Romania Women32015236
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Moldova Women200209-90
6Croatia Women3003010-100

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3300131129
2Portugal32107257
3Turkey Women21102114
4Serbia Women200227-50
5Israel Women200205-50
6Bulgaria Women200208-80

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France3300242229
2Wales32108177
3Greece Women3201412-86
4Slovenia Women31117434
5Kazakhstan Women3003210-80
6Estonia Women3003016-160
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

