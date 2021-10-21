Women's World Cup Qualifying
Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women19:15WalesWales
Venue: Sportni Park, Lendava

Women's World Cup qualifying: Slovenia v Wales (Fri)

Last updated on .From the section Football

'Kit that fits' and how far women's football has come in Wales
Women's World Cup qualifier: Slovenia v Wales
Venue: Sportni Park, Lendava Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is hoping to continue a fine start to their World Cup qualifying in Slovenia on Friday.

Wales won their opening two fixtures as they focus on trying to secure a first major finals appearance at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The match in Lendava is Wales' 200th since their first official fixture in 1993 against Iceland at Afan Lido.

"We made the start we wanted to and that gives us confidence," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

Slovenia and Wales could be viewed as direct rivals for a runners-up berth in World Cup qualifying Group I, as the sides ranked second and third behind favourites France.

Wales won their opening qualifier 6-0 at home to Kazakhstan, before a 1-0 win in Estonia.

Slovenia are ranked 49th in the world, only 15 places below Wales, and they gained a lot of plaudits for their narrow 3-2 defeat to France in their second qualifier after a 4-0 win over Estonia opened their campaign.

France needed to rely on a last-gasp penalty from Amel Majri to beat Slovenia and Grainger says she expects an extremely tough test in Lendava.

"It is a great challenge for us, we have been preparing for this type of fixture," Grainger said.

"I can see that from outside you can't hide away from this being seed two versus seed three, even though it is never normally as simple as that.

"This is game three of 10 and nothing will be decided in game three.

"We need to make sure we perform to our best and if we do that, it makes us confident about getting the result we want.

"We know Slovenia are an emerging nation and a very good side."

Wales manager Gemma Grainger is not underestimating Slovenia

Grainger has had the luxury of naming her strongest squad available for the crunch fixture.

Leicester City forward Hannah Cain has recovered from injury and could be set to make her Wales debut.

A regular for the Women's Super League side, the 22-year-old, who has switched her allegiance from England, was named in Grainger's squad for last month's qualifying wins against Kazakhstan and Estonia, but was forced to withdraw due to a foot injury.

"Hannah has been excellent, she's fitted in well and feels welcomed," Grainger said.

"She helps to provide depth to this squad and I am sure we will see her feature at some point over these two qualifiers."

'Kit that fits' and how far women's football has come in Wales

Wales' key players are all available including their most-capped player Jess Fishlock and influential midfielder Angharad James, who both return from the intense run-in in the National Women's Super League in the United States of America.

Striker Helen Ward, 35, who came on as a substitute in both of Wales' opening qualifiers, is now five caps away from joining Wales' exclusive 100-cap club.

Only Wales' most-capped player Fishlock, Wales skipper Sophie Ingle, coach Loren Dykes and men's defender Chris Gunter have earned 100 caps.

"I don't want to tempt fate, it would be an incredible honour to reach 100 caps, but I just take it one game at a time and always try and do my best," Ward told BBC Sport Wales.

"I have dared to dream, but I don't want to get too carried away with myself.

"The World Cup would be a great place to hang the boots up at, it would be a lovely way to round-off a career, but there is lots of work to do in between."

Wales' 200th official game will be a good opportunity to pay tribute to players of the past, according to captain Sophie Ingle.

"The women's game is constantly growing, you hear the stats all the time, record crowds, it's such an exciting time," she said.

"It's crazy to think I have played in over half those games. We keep telling the younger players how much things have changed, but we keep trying to push things on, we keep pushing.

"We are so grateful for the players before us and this camp is all about them really."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 22nd October 2021

  • Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women19:15WalesWales
  • Kazakhstan WomenKazakhstan Women12:00Greece WomenGreece Women
  • ItalyItaly16:30Croatia WomenCroatia Women
  • AustriaAustria17:00Luxembourg WomenLuxembourg Women
  • SwitzerlandSwitzerland18:00Romania WomenRomania Women
  • ScotlandScotland19:35Hungary WomenHungary Women
  • Cyprus WomenCyprus Women19:45NetherlandsNetherlands
  • IcelandIceland19:45Czech Rep WomCzech Republic
  • FranceFrance20:10Estonia WomenEstonia Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden22005056
2Finland Women22003126
3R. of Ireland Wom00000000
4Slovakia Women200213-20
5Georgia Women200205-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain2200170176
2Scotland22009186
3Ukraine Women10100001
4Faroe Islands Women3012117-161
5Hungary Women200209-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom21109184
2Netherlands21103124
3Belarus Women11004133
4Iceland100102-20
5Cyprus Women2002112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England2200180186
2Austria2200141136
3N Ireland Wom22008086
4North Macedonia Women3102215-133
5Latvia Women3003214-120
6Luxembourg Women2002014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia3300100109
2Denmark3210150157
3Montenegro Women320157-26
4Bos-Herze Wom302145-12
5Malta Women3012212-101
6Azerbaijan Women3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway2200130136
2Belgium21108174
3Poland Women21102114
4Albania Women311148-44
5Kosovo Women201114-31
6Armenia Women3003014-140

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland220010196
2Italy22008086
3Romania Women22005056
4Lithuania Women200217-60
5Croatia Women200207-70
6Moldova Women200209-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany3210121117
2Portugal21105144
3Turkey Women20201102
4Israel Women201104-41
5Bulgaria Women201107-71
6Serbia Women100115-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France2200132116
2Wales22007076
3Slovenia Women21016333
4Greece Women2101312-93
5Estonia Women200205-50
6Kazakhstan Women200229-70
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories