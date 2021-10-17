Last updated on .From the section European Football

Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner for Vitesse

A stand in NEC Nijmegen's Goffertstadion buckled on Sunday as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated their side's 1-0 Eredivisie victory.

As supporters jumped up and down in unison in front of the players at full time, the stand gave way - although reports say no-one was injured.

Hubert Bruls, the mayor of Nijmegen, called for an investigation external-link and said he was "very shocked by what happened".

Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner in the first half.

Vitesse move up to sixth in the table and host Premier League side Tottenham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Bruls told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: "Fortunately, as far as is known, no-one was injured. I want an investigation into what happened here as soon as possible."