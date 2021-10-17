A stand in NEC Nijmegen's Goffertstadion buckled on Sunday as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated their side's 1-0 Eredivisie victory.
As supporters jumped up and down in unison in front of the players at full time, the stand gave way - although reports say no-one was injured.
Hubert Bruls, the mayor of Nijmegen, called for an investigation and said he was "very shocked by what happened".
Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner in the first half.
Vitesse move up to sixth in the table and host Premier League side Tottenham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Bruls told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: "Fortunately, as far as is known, no-one was injured. I want an investigation into what happened here as soon as possible."
Line-ups
N.E.C.
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Branderhorst
- 8BarretoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAkmanat 69'minutes
- 4Márquez ÁlvarezBooked at 39mins
- 26Odenthal
- 28van RooijBooked at 44mins
- 20Schöne
- 6BruijnSubstituted forVetat 84'minutes
- 16El KarouaniSubstituted forVerdonkat 83'minutes
- 10Okita
- 7Tavsan
- 14DuelundSubstituted forRuizat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bronkhorst
- 5Guth
- 9Akman
- 15Vet
- 17Romeny
- 19Ruiz
- 22van der Sluijs
- 23Beekman
- 24Verdonk
- 27Vukovic
- 31Roefs
- 71Proper
Vitesse
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Schubert
- 3Doekhi
- 10BazoerBooked at 68mins
- 6Rasmussen
- 2Dasa
- 8TronstadBooked at 59mins
- 20GbohoSubstituted forVroeghat 74'minutes
- 32WittekBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHajekat 84'minutes
- 11Baden FrederiksenSubstituted forHuismanat 65'minutes
- 7OpendaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOrozat 85'minutes
- 9DarfalouSubstituted forvon Moosat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Oroz
- 17Gong
- 18Hajek
- 19von Moos
- 22Domgjoni
- 24Houwen
- 27Yapi
- 36Vroegh
- 39Cornelisse
- 40Huisman
- 48van Haveren
- Referee:
- Allard Lindhout
- Attendance:
- 12,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away18
