Stand buckles at NEC Nijmegen's Stadion De Goffert after Vitesse victory

NEC Nijmegen's Goffertstadion
Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner for Vitesse

A stand in NEC Nijmegen's Goffertstadion buckled on Sunday as Vitesse Arnhem fans celebrated their side's 1-0 Eredivisie victory.

As supporters jumped up and down in unison in front of the players at full time, the stand gave way - although reports say no-one was injured.

Hubert Bruls, the mayor of Nijmegen, called for an investigationexternal-link and said he was "very shocked by what happened".

Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scored the winner in the first half.

Vitesse move up to sixth in the table and host Premier League side Tottenham in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Bruls told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: "Fortunately, as far as is known, no-one was injured. I want an investigation into what happened here as soon as possible."

Line-ups

N.E.C.

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Branderhorst
  • 8BarretoBooked at 53minsSubstituted forAkmanat 69'minutes
  • 4Márquez ÁlvarezBooked at 39mins
  • 26Odenthal
  • 28van RooijBooked at 44mins
  • 20Schöne
  • 6BruijnSubstituted forVetat 84'minutes
  • 16El KarouaniSubstituted forVerdonkat 83'minutes
  • 10Okita
  • 7Tavsan
  • 14DuelundSubstituted forRuizat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bronkhorst
  • 5Guth
  • 9Akman
  • 15Vet
  • 17Romeny
  • 19Ruiz
  • 22van der Sluijs
  • 23Beekman
  • 24Verdonk
  • 27Vukovic
  • 31Roefs
  • 71Proper

Vitesse

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Schubert
  • 3Doekhi
  • 10BazoerBooked at 68mins
  • 6Rasmussen
  • 2Dasa
  • 8TronstadBooked at 59mins
  • 20GbohoSubstituted forVroeghat 74'minutes
  • 32WittekBooked at 66minsSubstituted forHajekat 84'minutes
  • 11Baden FrederiksenSubstituted forHuismanat 65'minutes
  • 7OpendaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forOrozat 85'minutes
  • 9DarfalouSubstituted forvon Moosat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Oroz
  • 17Gong
  • 18Hajek
  • 19von Moos
  • 22Domgjoni
  • 24Houwen
  • 27Yapi
  • 36Vroegh
  • 39Cornelisse
  • 40Huisman
  • 48van Haveren
Referee:
Allard Lindhout
Attendance:
12,500

Match Stats

Home TeamN.E.C.Away TeamVitesse
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home17
Away18
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th October 2021

  • N.E.C.N.E.C.0VitesseVitesse1
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar5FC UtrechtFC Utrecht1
  • Sparta RotterdamSparta Rotterdam1FC GroningenFC Groningen1
  • FC TwenteFC Twente1Willem IIWillem II1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax97113223022
2PSV Eindhoven970222121021
3FC Utrecht95221910917
4Willem II95221311217
5Feyenoord851222111116
6Vitesse9513915-616
7FC Twente94321511415
8sc Heerenveen94141114-313
9AZ Alkmaar84041913612
10SC Cambuur94051622-612
11N.E.C.93241016-611
12Heracles Almelo83141114-310
13Go Ahead Eagles93151118-710
14Fortuna Sittard8224816-88
15RKC Waalwijk91441215-37
16FC Groningen9144815-77
17Sparta Rotterdam9144817-97
18PEC Zwolle9018317-141
View full Dutch Eredivisie table

