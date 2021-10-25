Scottish Cup
ClydebankClydebank0ElginElgin City1

Clydebank v Elgin City

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Line-ups

Clydebank

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Donnelly
  • 22Hodge
  • 5Darroch
  • 4NivenBooked at 23mins
  • 21McLean
  • 3Byrne
  • 16Black
  • 8Slattery
  • 25Gallacher
  • 10Little
  • 24McKinlay

Substitutes

  • 2Bailey
  • 6Johnstone
  • 9Mulcahy
  • 11McGonigle
  • 14Lynass
  • 15McHugh
  • 19Holmes
  • 20Stevenson
  • 27McPherson

Elgin

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McHale
  • 2Spark
  • 5Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 3MacPhee
  • 6MacEwan
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Cameron
  • 10Dingwall
  • 9Lawrence
  • 11O'Keefe

Substitutes

  • 12Machado
  • 14Allen
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Peters
  • 17Cooney
  • 18Mailer
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamClydebankAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clydebank 0, Elgin City 1.

  2. Post update

    Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Nicky Little (Clydebank).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Slattery (Clydebank) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joe Slattery (Clydebank).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Darroch (Clydebank) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

  10. Post update

    Nicky Little (Clydebank) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paul Byrne (Clydebank).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Little (Clydebank) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  15. Post update

    Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lee Gallacher (Clydebank).

  17. Booking

    Matt Niven (Clydebank) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Matt Niven (Clydebank).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Little (Clydebank) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

