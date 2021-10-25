Clydebank v Elgin City

First Half ends, Clydebank 0, Elgin City 1.
Line-ups
Clydebank
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Donnelly
- 22Hodge
- 5Darroch
- 4NivenBooked at 23mins
- 21McLean
- 3Byrne
- 16Black
- 8Slattery
- 25Gallacher
- 10Little
- 24McKinlay
Substitutes
- 2Bailey
- 6Johnstone
- 9Mulcahy
- 11McGonigle
- 14Lynass
- 15McHugh
- 19Holmes
- 20Stevenson
- 27McPherson
Elgin
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McHale
- 2Spark
- 5Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 3MacPhee
- 6MacEwan
- 7Dingwall
- 8Cameron
- 10Dingwall
- 9Lawrence
- 11O'Keefe
Substitutes
- 12Machado
- 14Allen
- 15Sopel
- 16Peters
- 17Cooney
- 18Mailer
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Tony Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nicky Little (Clydebank).
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Joe Slattery (Clydebank) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Slattery (Clydebank).
Attempt saved. Jamie Darroch (Clydebank) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Post update
Nicky Little (Clydebank) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Byrne (Clydebank).
Attempt blocked. Nicky Little (Clydebank) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Gallacher (Clydebank).
Booking
Matt Niven (Clydebank) is shown the yellow card.
Dylan Lawrence (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Niven (Clydebank).
Attempt blocked. Nicky Little (Clydebank) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.