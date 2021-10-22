Last updated on .From the section Football

AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw opened the scoring at Hampden

Captain Rachel Corsie's last-minute header spared Scotland's blushes against Hungary and maintained their 100% start to Women's World Cup qualifying.

Christy Grimshaw sparked some life into a sluggish first-half display as she pounced in the box to slot home.

Fanni Vago's finish gave Hungary a surprise equaliser, as they took advantage of slack play by the hosts.

But as Scotland looked set for a costly draw, Corsie stooped to head in.

The win puts Scotland top of Group B on the maximum nine points, but they have played a game more than in-form Spain, who face Ukraine on Tuesday.

Having created numerous chances in their 2-0 win away to Hungary in their opener, Scotland would have been confident of victory, particularly with the return of the influential Caroline Weir. However, they were made to work for a nervy victory.

Jen Beattie's stinging shot from the edge of the box and close-range header were Scotland's best chances in a sluggish opening half hour, before Grimshaw capitalised on a Hungarian defensive lapse to open the scoring.

The AC Milan forward was alert to take a neat first touch and finish from the edge of the six-yard box after the visiting centre-backs had misjudged Nicola Docherty's hanging cross from the left.

The goal gave Scotland a half-time advantage and the platform to kick on. But, after a bright start in which Grimshaw went close, the home side were caught out.

Several unconvincing passes at the back led to Docherty's ball for Beattie being picked off, and Hungary worked it nicely across goal for Vago to finish smartly into the top corner.

The equaliser did not change Scotland's territorial dominance, but they struggled for fluency in possession all evening against an organised Hungary side who had lost their last four matches.

The barrage of chances that might have been expected never arrived, though. Claire Emslie curled a shot inches by and Beattie fired well wide from point-blank range on the stretch.

Weir produced a sublime turn to leave the fans in Hampden contemplating another classic strike from the Manchester City star, but the shot was straight at Hungary goalkeeper Reka Szocs.

And, just after Erin Cuthbert was denied brilliantly by Szocs, Corsie stayed alert to latch on to centre-back partner Beattie's header back towards goal and earn a vital victory in the dying moments.

Player of the match - Claire Emslie

Emslie provided width, pace, and energy and was Scotland's main attacking threat

What did we learn?

Martinez Losa is known for implementing a possession-based style, and it was evident during last month's victories against Hungary and a limited Faroe Islands side.

At Hampden, though, Scotland struggled with the ball. They were often guilty of giving it away as they tried to move it through the thirds, and when they did get to the final third they lacked precision.

They relied mainly on crosses from out wide, but rarely had sufficient numbers in the box to cause Hungary's centre backs or goalkeeper many problems.

Automatic qualification for the World Cup in 2023 already looks a tough task given the form and pedigree of Spain, but a draw would have made it a mountainous task. However, the boost of a late winner will do wonders for confidence.

What did they say?

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa: "These are the kind of games that help us grow as a team more. Tactics are important, but the most important thing is the heart. The players showed excellent character.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie: "It's a feeling of relief. We need to win games like this. To see the crowd leave happy, that's our job. We're grateful for that. There are things we can work on, but that's good for us."

What next?

Scotland take on Sweden in a friendly in Paisley on Tuesday at 19:05 BST, with their next qualifier coming exactly a month later on 26 November at home to Ukraine.