Women's World Cup Qualifying
ScotlandScotland2Hungary WomenHungary Women1

Scotland 2-1 Hungary: Rachel Corsie winner salvages win for Scotland

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Hampden

Christy Grimshaw scores Scotland's opener
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw opened the scoring at Hampden

Captain Rachel Corsie's last-minute header spared Scotland's blushes against Hungary and maintained their 100% start to Women's World Cup qualifying.

Christy Grimshaw sparked some life into a sluggish first-half display as she pounced in the box to slot home.

Fanni Vago's finish gave Hungary a surprise equaliser, as they took advantage of slack play by the hosts.

But as Scotland looked set for a costly draw, Corsie stooped to head in.

The win puts Scotland top of Group B on the maximum nine points, but they have played a game more than in-form Spain, who face Ukraine on Tuesday.

Having created numerous chances in their 2-0 win away to Hungary in their opener, Scotland would have been confident of victory, particularly with the return of the influential Caroline Weir. However, they were made to work for a nervy victory.

Jen Beattie's stinging shot from the edge of the box and close-range header were Scotland's best chances in a sluggish opening half hour, before Grimshaw capitalised on a Hungarian defensive lapse to open the scoring.

The AC Milan forward was alert to take a neat first touch and finish from the edge of the six-yard box after the visiting centre-backs had misjudged Nicola Docherty's hanging cross from the left.

The goal gave Scotland a half-time advantage and the platform to kick on. But, after a bright start in which Grimshaw went close, the home side were caught out.

Several unconvincing passes at the back led to Docherty's ball for Beattie being picked off, and Hungary worked it nicely across goal for Vago to finish smartly into the top corner.

The equaliser did not change Scotland's territorial dominance, but they struggled for fluency in possession all evening against an organised Hungary side who had lost their last four matches.

The barrage of chances that might have been expected never arrived, though. Claire Emslie curled a shot inches by and Beattie fired well wide from point-blank range on the stretch.

Weir produced a sublime turn to leave the fans in Hampden contemplating another classic strike from the Manchester City star, but the shot was straight at Hungary goalkeeper Reka Szocs.

And, just after Erin Cuthbert was denied brilliantly by Szocs, Corsie stayed alert to latch on to centre-back partner Beattie's header back towards goal and earn a vital victory in the dying moments.

Player of the match - Claire Emslie

Claire Emslie
Emslie provided width, pace, and energy and was Scotland's main attacking threat

What did we learn?

Martinez Losa is known for implementing a possession-based style, and it was evident during last month's victories against Hungary and a limited Faroe Islands side.

At Hampden, though, Scotland struggled with the ball. They were often guilty of giving it away as they tried to move it through the thirds, and when they did get to the final third they lacked precision.

They relied mainly on crosses from out wide, but rarely had sufficient numbers in the box to cause Hungary's centre backs or goalkeeper many problems.

Automatic qualification for the World Cup in 2023 already looks a tough task given the form and pedigree of Spain, but a draw would have made it a mountainous task. However, the boost of a late winner will do wonders for confidence.

What did they say?

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa: "These are the kind of games that help us grow as a team more. Tactics are important, but the most important thing is the heart. The players showed excellent character.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie: "It's a feeling of relief. We need to win games like this. To see the crowd leave happy, that's our job. We're grateful for that. There are things we can work on, but that's good for us."

What next?

Scotland take on Sweden in a friendly in Paisley on Tuesday at 19:05 BST, with their next qualifier coming exactly a month later on 26 November at home to Ukraine.

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alexander
  • 2McLauchlanSubstituted forBoyleat 78'minutes
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3DochertyBooked at 74minsSubstituted forArthurat 78'minutes
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 6RobertsonSubstituted forEvansat 64'minutes
  • 9Weir
  • 7GrimshawSubstituted forGrahamat 64'minutes
  • 13RossSubstituted forClellandat 86'minutes
  • 18Emslie

Substitutes

  • 8Boyle
  • 10Graham
  • 11Evans
  • 12Fife
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 16Clark
  • 17Hanson
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Davidson
  • 21Cumings
  • 23Ness

Hungary Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Szocs
  • 5NémethSubstituted forKocsánat 66'minutes
  • 18Kovács
  • 23Papp
  • 8Szabó
  • 3Csiszár
  • 6FenyvesiSubstituted forSavanyaat 66'minutes
  • 11Nagy
  • 10VágóSubstituted forCsányiat 84'minutes
  • 19Zeller
  • 7SiposSubstituted forPápaiat 15'minutesSubstituted forVachterat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fördos
  • 4Pusztai
  • 9Savanya
  • 12Bíró
  • 13Pápai
  • 14Németh
  • 15Vachter
  • 16Csányi
  • 17Kocsán
  • 20Csigi
  • 21Zágor
  • 22Eros
Referee:
Maria Ferrieri Caputi

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamHungary Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away3
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home17
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scotland 2, Hungary Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scotland 2, Hungary Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Lana Clelland is caught offside.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 2, Hungary Women 1. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie with a headed pass following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Henrietta Csiszár.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Claire Emslie.

  7. Post update

    Jennifer Beattie (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Fanni Vachter (Hungary Women).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland. Lana Clelland replaces Jane Ross.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary Women. Diana Csányi replaces Fanni Vágó.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Hungary Women. Fanni Vachter replaces Emoke Pápai.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Dóra Zeller.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jane Ross (Scotland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Laura Kovács.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Laura Kovács.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chloe Arthur (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Viktória Szabó.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Lucy Graham tries a through ball, but Claire Emslie is caught offside.

Top Stories