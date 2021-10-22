Scotland Women v Hungary Women

Second Half begins Scotland 1, Hungary Women 0.
|Women's World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Hungary
|Venue: Hampden Park Date: Friday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
Line-ups
Scotland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alexander
- 2McLauchlan
- 4Corsie
- 5Beattie
- 3Docherty
- 22Cuthbert
- 6Robertson
- 9Weir
- 7Grimshaw
- 13Ross
- 18Emslie
Substitutes
- 8Boyle
- 10Graham
- 11Evans
- 12Fife
- 14Arthur
- 15Howard
- 16Clark
- 17Hanson
- 19Clelland
- 20Davidson
- 21Cumings
- 23Ness
Hungary Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Szocs
- 5Németh
- 18Kovács
- 23Papp
- 8Szabó
- 3Csiszár
- 6Fenyvesi
- 11Nagy
- 10Vágó
- 19Zeller
- 7SiposSubstituted forPápaiat 15'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fördos
- 4Pusztai
- 9Savanya
- 12Bíró
- 13Pápai
- 14Németh
- 15Vachter
- 16Csányi
- 17Kocsán
- 20Csigi
- 21Zágor
- 22Eros
- Referee:
- Maria Ferrieri Caputi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Scotland 1, Hungary Women 0.
Christy Grimshaw (Scotland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Viktória Szabó (Hungary Women).
Goal!
Goal! Scotland 1, Hungary Women 0. Christy Grimshaw (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Offside, Scotland. Rachel McLauchlan tries a through ball, but Jane Ross is caught offside.
Lisa Robertson (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diána Németh (Hungary Women).
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.
Attempt missed. Virág Nagy (Hungary Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Diána Németh.
Attempt blocked. Rachel Corsie (Scotland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jennifer Beattie.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Emoke Pápai.
Attempt saved. Jennifer Beattie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.
Caroline Weir (Scotland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Evelin Fenyvesi (Hungary Women).
Attempt blocked. Erin Cuthbert (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicola Docherty.
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Virág Nagy.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jane Ross.