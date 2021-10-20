Glen Kamara was sent off as Rangers lost 1-0 away to Sparta Prague last month

Europa League: Rangers v Brondby Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 21 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website

Manager Steven Gerrard has urged Alfredo Morelos to improve his scoring rate as Rangers bid to revive their hopes of Europa League progress against Brondby on Thursday.

Gerrard's side trail the visiting Danes by a point at the foot of Group A after defeats by Lyon and Sparta Prague.

Morelos is one shy of 100 Rangers goals but has scored just five this season.

"Five in 15 is not enough," said Gerrard. "It's not just him, we need to score more goals, all our strikers."

He added: "The chances we are creating I would expect the guy who has played the majority of the minutes as the number nine to have more than five in 15, so those are stats we need to improve on.

"If you look at previous number nines and Alfredo's record in previous seasons it has been better than five in 15.

"If I have any advice for him it will be keep getting in the right places and he will absolutely smash 100 goals in no time. He is going to score many more goals so he shouldn't overthink it."

Team news

Glen Kamara is suspended for Rangers after picking up two bookings in last month's defeat by Sparta Prague.

Filip Helander, Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent remain absent through injury while defender Jack Simpson is not in Steven Gerrard's European squad.

What they said

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Having lost the first two games, it's very important we win this head to head over the next two. We have to take a minimum of four points, ideally six. On Thursday we need a performance and result that will kick-start our Europa League campaign.

"Our two performances haven't been miles away, but we need results to get out of the group. If that adds more pressure and people on the outside want to make it a must-win game, we're okay with that."

What do we know about Brondby?

The Danish club claimed their first title in 16 years last season but have struggled in the new campaign where they lie sixth - 13 points behind leaders Midtjylland - after 12 matches.

Niels Frederiksen's men head to Ibrox after twice battling back from behind to defeat bottom club Velje 3-2 on Sunday for just a third league victory.

Brondby have yet to win away in the Danish top flight or Europa League this season, but are a point above Rangers after drawing 0-0 at home to Sparta Prague before a 3-0 defeat in Lyon.

Having lost 4-2 to Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League play-offs, Brondby are playing European group-stage football for the first time since 2005-06.

Match stats

This will be the very first meeting between Rangers and Brondby in European competition. To date Rangers have won seven of their eight meetings with Danish sides (D1), most recently defeating Midtjylland home and away during Europa League qualifying in 2019-20

Brondby have played away to Scottish sides on three previous occasions in European competition, winning on their past two visits against Aberdeen in 1996 and Hibernian in 2016 (L1)

Rangers have lost three of their past four home matches in all European competition (W1), including against Lyon last month. It's as many defeats as in their previous 26 home games in Europe beforehand

Brondby and Rangers, along with Rapid Vienna, are two of three sides yet to score in the Europa League this season

Rangers have picked up three red cards across their past three Europa League games, all against Czech Republic sides, with those three sendings off as many as the Scottish side suffered in their previous 40 games in the competition