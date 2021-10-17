Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham defender Eric Dier called for a defibrillator just before play was suspended for the medical emergency

Newcastle United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur was halted in the 40th minute because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both teams were told to leave the pitch by the referee with Spurs leading 2-1 as medics attended to the supporter.

Fans in the East Stand at St James' Park alerted players and officials to the incident before play was suspended.

The supporter was taken to hospital with Newcastle saying the fan had been stabilised before play resumed.

Tottenham had been about to take the corner when Spurs' Sergio Reguilon alerted the referee to the fact a section of supporters were calling for assistance.

Players from both teams then signalled the need for medical staff, including Tottenham defender Eric Dier calling for a defibrillator, before the sides left the pitch while the fan received help.

After a delay of more than 20 minutes the rest of the half was played - the five remaining minutes of normal time plus two of added time - with Tottenham scoring a third goal before the break through Son Heung-min.