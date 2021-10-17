Newcastle-Tottenham game halted because of medical emergency in crowd

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Breaking news

Newcastle United's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park was halted in the 40th minute because of a medical emergency in the crowd.

Both teams were told to leave the pitch by the referee just before half time with Spurs leading 2-1 as medics attended to the supporter in the East Stand.

Nearby fans had alerted players and officials to the incident before play was suspended.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport