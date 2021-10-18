Ferencvaros knocked Celtic out of Champions League qualifying on their way to the group stage last season

Europa League: Celtic v Ferencvaros Venue: Celtic Park Date: Tuesday, 19 October Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic must beat Ferencvaros on Tuesday to keep their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout stages alive, says manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic were defeated by Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen in their first two games, conceding eight goals.

They face Hungarian champions Ferencvaros home and away as they bid to save their campaign.

"There's no shying away from it - we need a win," Postecoglou said.

"The other two sides have won their opening two games so if we're going to bridge that gap we've got to win our remaining games, particularly the two at home.

"I think the prevailing thing for us at the moment is it feels a more settled group. There's no-one coming and going or coming in at the last minute, everyone's got to know one another, our football, the way we train.

"That's the biggest shift I've noticed in the last two weeks [since losing 4-0 to Leverkusen]."

Why Tuesday afternoon?

Due to Glasgow hosting the COP26 climate conference, Police Scotland resources could not cover any home games in the city on match day four of the Europa League next month.

Uefa therefore needed to schedule two games in Glasgow on match day three and a strain on police and stewarding resources meant Celtic and Rangers could not both play in the usual Thursday slot, hence the switch to Tuesday.

The unusual afternoon kick-off time- 15:30 BST - is to avoid a clash with Champions League fixtures later on the same day.

Team news

The only change to the Celtic squad following Saturday's Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell is the addition of Adam Montgomery, who has recovered from a knock.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "From my perspective, there was enough positive signs in both of those performances (against Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen) to continue what we are doing.

"Part of the challenge of playing quality teams is can you cause them problems? It's easy to set out a team to stop the opposition but if you really want to make an impact in Europe you have got to be able to hurt opposition teams yourself and I thought we showed that in both games."

Match stats

Celtic and Ferencvaros have met just once before in European competition, with the Hungarians winning 2-1 in a Champions League qualifying match last year

Celtic have not played a Hungarian side in the main draw of a major European competition since October 1988, when they beat Budapest Honved 4-0 at home in the first round of the European Cup - Frank McAvennie scored a brace

Ferencvaros have won three of their four matches against Scottish opponents in European competition (L1), with each win coming against a different side: Rangers in 1960, Hearts in 2004 and Celtic in 2020

Celtic have lost five of their past six Europa League matches (W1), conceding exactly four goals in each of those defeats. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 14 matches in the competition

Ferencvaros have lost each of their past three away matches in all European competition, including against Bayer Leverkusen last month. They have not lost four such matches in succession since April 1972-October 1973