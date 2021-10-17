FA Cup: Newport face play-off victors Morecambe
Newport County will face Morecambe for the first time since losing to the Shrimps in the 2020-21 League Two play-off in the FA Cup first round.
The Exiles lost 1-0 in extra time to the Shrimps at Wembley in May.
They will go to Morecambe between 5 and 8 November hoping to gain some revenge for that defeat.
Wrexham will go to Harrogate if they overcome Marine in their qualifying round replay after Saturday's 1-1 draw in Crosby.