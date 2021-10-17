Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin left MK Dons to take over at Swansea City in early August

Russell Martin believes Swansea City rewarded the patience of their fans with a rousing south Wales derby victory over Cardiff City.

Martin secured the biggest result of his Swansea reign as Jamie Paterson inspired a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Swansea's players and staff celebrated at length with their fans at full time after securing only the third league victory of Martin's reign.

"Everyone has to enjoy it," said Swansea head coach Martin.

"Hopefully that's repaid some of the support and faith we have been given since we have been here.

"The supporters have been so patient. They have been so understanding of what's going on. Hopefully they enjoyed today and we can kick on and keep improving."

Swansea reached the Championship play-off final last season, but have had mixed results in the early stages of this campaign.

Martin is overseeing a period of transition, with some key players from the Steve Cooper era now gone and the new management team implementing a possession-based style.

While he celebrated the Cardiff triumph, Martin performed the 'swim away' gesture in front of Swansea's fans.

The gesture is a reference to a clash between Swansea and Cardiff supporters following a derby encounter at the Swans' former Vetch Field home in the late 1980s.

"I got carried away," Martin said.

"I did something at the end - I don't even know what it was but I got told to do it and I enjoyed it.

"You have to be willing to accept that if you're singing that a certain relative of mine is something at some point in the game, then you have to be willing to accept something afterwards. It's football. Our fans enjoyed it and theirs probably didn't so much."