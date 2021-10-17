Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mick McCarthy succeeded Neil Harris as Cardiff manager in January 2021

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy expects to be in charge at Fulham on Wednesday despite a 3-0 south Wales derby mauling at Swansea City.

The Bluebirds suffered a sixth straight Championship defeat as Jamie Paterson inspired a dominant Swansea victory.

The humbling nature of the defeat will only add to speculation about McCarthy's Cardiff future.

"Until anybody tells me different, I will be in tomorrow morning preparing for the [Fulham] game," he said.

"I have never had too many problems with players not playing for me. If they are not then I would be disappointed, but I can't see that.

"When does the pressure get too much for me? I keep doing the job and trying to get results. I will continue that until anybody tells me different."

McCarthy was forced to answer questions about Ken Choo, after social media reports before the derby that Cardiff's chief executive had questioned the manager's future while speaking to fans on a bus travelling to the game.

When contacted by BBC Wales, Choo did not deny the reports, but suggested they were said in jest.

McCarthy said: "I don't have any reaction to it. Something that you think you've heard or someone thinks they've heard, I'd give that no reaction.

"As far as my relationship with people at the club, you've got nothing to do with that.

"Anything I would do, I'd do it in private. Anything I'd have to say to people, except about that game, I would speak to them personally. And that's what I would expect."