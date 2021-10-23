Mick McCarthy: Manager leaves Cardiff City after eight straight defeats

Mick McCarthy (R) shakes hands with Boro boss Neil Warnock, one of his predecessors as Cardiff manager
Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has left the club following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

The Bluebirds' eighth straight loss, the worst run in the club's history, followed the midweek loss at Fulham and last weekend's humbling 3-0 reverse at south Wales rivals Swansea City.

McCarthy departs with the Bluebirds 21st in the table, one point above the relegation places.

The former Republic of Ireland boss, 62, had been in charge since January.

McCarthy's assistant Terry Connor has also left the Cardiff City Stadium.

A Cardiff statement said: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.

"Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the board of directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement."

There was some irony in the final defeat - the sixth straight at home, also an unwanted record - coming at the hands of a Boro side managed by Neil Warnock.

Warnock led the Bluebirds from October 2016 to November 2019 before being replaced by McCarthy's predecessor Neil Harris.

