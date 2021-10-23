Mick McCarthy: Manager leaves Cardiff City after eight straight defeats

Mick McCarthy (right) shakes hands with Boro boss Neil Warnock, one of his predecessors as Cardiff manager
Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has left the club following Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

The Bluebirds' eighth straight loss, the worst run in the club's history, followed the midweek loss at Fulham and last weekend's humbling 3-0 reverse at south Wales rivals Swansea City.

McCarthy departs with the Bluebirds 21st in the table, one point above the relegation places.

The former Republic of Ireland boss, 62, had been in charge since January.

McCarthy's assistant Terry Connor has also left the Cardiff City Stadium.

A Cardiff statement said: "Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that first-team manager Mick McCarthy and assistant manager Terry Connor have left the club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.

"Steve Morison and Tom Ramasut will oversee first-team duties at this time, as the board of directors begin the process of appointing a permanent replacement."

There was some irony in the final defeat - the sixth straight at home, also an unwanted record - coming at the hands of a Boro side managed by Neil Warnock.

Warnock led the Bluebirds from October 2016 to November 2019 before being replaced by McCarthy's predecessor Neil Harris.

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 16:02

    Whoever comes in to manage this Cardiff squad is going to have his work cut out to avoid the drop: too many kids and too many carthorses.

    And that's not McCarthy's fault. It's the fault of Vincent Tan and his bungling board of directors.

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 15:55

    Cardiff could always reappoint Ole Gunnar Solskjær.... 🤣

    • Reply posted by Glofy, today at 16:07

      Glofy replied:
      They're not that desperate yet

  • Comment posted by lewismac, today at 15:50

    Sad day

  • Comment posted by SMFC, today at 16:05

    Think this might be Mick's last job.
    Huge cuts in the summer and loads of decent players leaving.
    So guess what they struggle and guess what we get the abuse of the manager.
    Bruce, Hughton, McCarthy ............ all fine managers but just trashed.
    Tough job for anyone to take on

  • Comment posted by Liam, today at 16:05

    Mccarthy is a good manager. Same things happend at wolves and Ipswich. Both teams were plumetting and he wasn't given funds or support. Cardiff were a mess before he came like many other championship teams.

    • Reply posted by CHRISGIBBS, today at 16:28

      CHRISGIBBS replied:
      5 Centre backs in the back 5.You obviously haven`t watched them this season.

  • Comment posted by TheRealist, today at 15:52

    Brucie is available!

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 16:16

      Andrew replied:
      Imagine the team talk - "nice to see ya, to see ya nice" "Good game, good game"

  • Comment posted by Gazzo, today at 15:53

    8 straight defeats a new club record. The problems start at 5he very top as they haven’t a clue about football. But McCarthy playing the dullest football ever while playing 5 at the back and all are centre halves was incredible. I just hope the board for once take better advice on the next appointment and attempt to change the whole vision of how we play in future.

    • Reply posted by janorm, today at 16:09

      janorm replied:
      That's the problem. The board has to take advice because they haven't a clue. There's not a football man amongst them. The seeds were sown in the summer when pro's were cleared off the payroll to save money, hoping kids would fill the void. They haven't!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:12

    Simple now. OGS back to Cardiff, McMarthy to Newcastle and Bruce to Man U.

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 16:32

      UBT replied:
      Are you implying that you recommend the "used manager roundabout" as a method of choice to select suitable managers for clubs with few wins to their name? :-)

  • Comment posted by Knighton Palace, today at 16:08

    Seems a bit harsh after breaking all those club records ??

  • Comment posted by warksrobin, today at 15:54

    What a shame. Mick was really taking them places.

    • Reply posted by ethan, today at 15:57

      ethan replied:
      League 1 aye, we want mick back. He's a jack

  • Comment posted by MIKE, today at 16:07

    Nothing good is coming Cardiff's way until Tan is gone, simple.

    • Reply posted by CHRISGIBBS, today at 16:25

      CHRISGIBBS replied:
      Your a fool and you obviously no nothing about the City Probably a Jack stirring things up because you`ve never had any money to spend.
      .Tan the only man ever to put real money into the City.
      The Board are the real miscreants,

  • Comment posted by Nifta, today at 15:50

    As a Swansea fan, I'm gutted that he's left.

    • Reply posted by lebonj3, today at 15:53

      lebonj3 replied:
      Swansea fan? You poor thing.

  • Comment posted by op, today at 15:54

    One of the game's good guys

  • Comment posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 15:53

    Cardiff should move heaven and earth to re-appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjær. As everyones knows he did a fantastic job there in his first stint.

  • Comment posted by Face Rags Are Propaganda Badges, today at 15:57

    They should give the job to Steve Bruce.

    • Reply posted by Bevsy, today at 16:16

      Bevsy replied:
      Steve Bruce's defensive minded management will stop Cardiff leaking goals but offer nothing going forward. Pulis would be a better choice.

  • Comment posted by William D, today at 15:54

    Had to happen. Now let's be honest the players are simply not good enough and money has to be spent to bring fresh faces in if Cardiff are to survive in this division.

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 16:24

    Should have happened weeks ago

    Cardiffs problems stem from the boardroom - it’s run by a Malaysian clown who hasn’t got a clue about running a football club. The best thing that could happen to that club is for Tan to sell up, and if that means they do a Pompey and go down a few divisions then so be it - the club is rotten and full of unserviceable debt

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 16:15

    Isn’t it time clubs realised the one dimensional long ball coaches such as Allardyce McCarthy Pulis have no place in football … if we wanted to watch Hoofball we could go to our local park pitches on Sunday mornings…

    • Reply posted by fredowal, today at 16:30

      fredowal replied:
      At Cardiff win against Millwal l said that the long ball game would get them Sussed out .....but the Cardiff fans told me "a win is a win...wind you neck in". Well who's right now!.

  • Comment posted by andypandysugarcandy, today at 16:12

    Any t.v. channel that uses this guy for punditry needs their head examined, & wallet checked!

  • Comment posted by Dragon27, today at 16:24

    What next farce is around the corner for us. Needs a total reset.

