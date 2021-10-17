FA Cup first-round draw: Eighth-tier AFC Sudbury to host League Two Colchester United
From the section FA Cup
Eighth-tier AFC Sudbury, the lowest-ranked side through to the FA Cup first round, have been drawn with Colchester.
The League Two U's will be looking to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out of the competition by another eighth-tier side, Marine.
Marine face a replay with National League Wrexham to reach the first round this season and will travel to League Two Harrogate if they progress.
Seventh-tier Bowers & Pitsea visit League One Lincoln in one of 40 ties.
Sudbury and Marine are one of four eighth-tier sides left in the competition although Marske United and Pontefract Collieries also face replays to make the first round.
There is another match-up between League One and a seventh-tier club as 2008 winners Portsmouth host Harrow Borough, while Wigan Athletic, winners of the FA Cup in 2013, host National League Solihull Moors.
Elsewhere, seventh-tier sides Horsham and Banbury will face League Two opposition as the former travels to Carlisle and the latter hosts Barrow.
All games are to be played between 5 and 8 November.
Full FA Cup first-round draw
Bradford City v Exeter City
Sunderland v Mansfield Town
Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United
Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle
Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City
Carlisle United v Horsham
Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth
Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers
Rotherham United v Bromley
Portsmouth v Harrow Borough
Gillingham v Cheltenham Town
Morecambe v Newport County
Banbury United v Barrow
Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion
AFC Sudbury v Colchester United
Northampton Town v Cambridge United
Corinthian Casuals or St Albans v Forest Green Rovers
Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town
Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United
Chesterfield v Southend United
Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County
Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town
Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors
Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta
York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton
Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic
AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley
Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham
Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers
King's Lynn Town v Walsall
Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town
Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County
Charlton Athletic v Torquay or Havant & Waterlooville
Oxford United v Bristol Rovers
Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers
Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United
MK Dons v Stevenage
Lincoln City v Bowers and Pitsea
Port Vale v Accrington Stanley
Marske United or Gateshead v Altrincham
