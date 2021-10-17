Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The first-round draw took place at Wembley

Eighth-tier AFC Sudbury, the lowest-ranked side through to the FA Cup first round, have been drawn with Colchester.

The League Two U's will be looking to avoid a repeat of last season when they were knocked out of the competition by another eighth-tier side, Marine.

Marine face a replay with National League Wrexham to reach the first round this season and will travel to League Two Harrogate if they progress.

Seventh-tier Bowers & Pitsea visit League One Lincoln in one of 40 ties.

Sudbury and Marine are one of four eighth-tier sides left in the competition although Marske United and Pontefract Collieries also face replays to make the first round.

There is another match-up between League One and a seventh-tier club as 2008 winners Portsmouth host Harrow Borough, while Wigan Athletic, winners of the FA Cup in 2013, host National League Solihull Moors.

Elsewhere, seventh-tier sides Horsham and Banbury will face League Two opposition as the former travels to Carlisle and the latter hosts Barrow.

All games are to be played between 5 and 8 November.

Full FA Cup first-round draw

Bradford City v Exeter City

Sunderland v Mansfield Town

Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle

Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City

Carlisle United v Horsham

Dover Athletic or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth

Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham United v Bromley

Portsmouth v Harrow Borough

Gillingham v Cheltenham Town

Morecambe v Newport County

Banbury United v Barrow

Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion

AFC Sudbury v Colchester United

Northampton Town v Cambridge United

Corinthian Casuals or St Albans v Forest Green Rovers

Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town

Pontefract Collieries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

Chesterfield v Southend United

Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County

Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town

Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors

Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta

York City or Morpeth Town v Kettering Town or Buxton

Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic

AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley

Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham

Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers

King's Lynn Town v Walsall

Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town

Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County

Charlton Athletic v Torquay or Havant & Waterlooville

Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers

Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United

MK Dons v Stevenage

Lincoln City v Bowers and Pitsea

Port Vale v Accrington Stanley

Marske United or Gateshead v Altrincham