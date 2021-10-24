Scottish League One
Queen's ParkQueen's Park3AlloaAlloa Athletic4

Queen's Park v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Muir
  • 24DoyleBooked at 42mins
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 22Thomson
  • 10BrownSubstituted forMooreat 45'minutes
  • 21GillespieBooked at 45minsSubstituted forConnellat 79'minutes
  • 7Longridge
  • 9McHugh
  • 27SmithSubstituted forMurrayat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 12Ferrie
  • 14Moore
  • 16Yeats
  • 23Murray
  • 28Longstaff
  • 48Connell

Alloa

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wright
  • 2Taggart
  • 23Mendy
  • 6Durnan
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Howie
  • 15GilmourBooked at 14mins
  • 12ScougallSubstituted forTroutenat 71'minutes
  • 7Cawley
  • 11BoydBooked at 86mins
  • 18SammonSubstituted forHendersonat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Church
  • 10Trouten
  • 14Lamont
  • 16King
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
  • 22Henderson
Referee:
Chris Fordyce
Attendance:
681

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away14
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Fox.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 4. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Charlie Gilmour.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 3. Euan Henderson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Durnan.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Queen's Park 3, Alloa Athletic 2. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louis Longridge.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Charlie Fox.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  9. Booking

    Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Luca Connell (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Luca Connell (Queen's Park) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  13. Post update

    Simon Murray (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Craig Howie (Alloa Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Fox (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Michael Doyle (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Moore (Queen's Park).

  19. Post update

    Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Luca Connell replaces Grant Gillespie.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park115512011920
2Cove Rangers116232114720
3Airdrieonians116231914520
4Montrose1154222111119
5Falkirk114341314-115
6Alloa114251819-114
7Dumbarton114251822-414
8Peterhead114161917213
9Clyde113261325-1211
10East Fife112181329-167
View full Scottish League One table

