Match ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2.
James Maddison claimed his first goal since February as Leicester continued their recent good form with victory at Brentford.
Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a stunning strike, driving an unstoppable first-time effort into the back of the net from outside the box.
Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped over an Ivan Toney header just before half-time, but the hosts equalised on the hour when Mathias Jorgensen flicked home a header from a corner.
Brentford then pressed for a winner, but were caught out by a quick Leicester attack in the 73rd minute.
Tielemans played a great ball to send substitute Patson Daka away and he squared for Maddison to fire home.
The victory meant Leicester, who beat Manchester United 4-2 last weekend, moved up to ninth in the Premier League while Brentford are 12th.
Foxes and Maddison finally finding form
After a slow start to the season where they lost three of their first six games, Leicester have got into their stride in the last seven days.
This was their third win in a row in all competitions, with the success against Manchester United followed by a thrilling 4-3 midweek comeback victory against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.
But, just as pleasing as the results for Leicester will have been in those games, so too key individuals finding their goalscoring form.
Belgian Tielemans now has two in his last two league games, with the superb strike against Brentford reminiscent of his FA Cup-winning strike against Chelsea in May.
Daka, meanwhile, made the headlines with four goals in Europe in midweek and added to that with an assist in this game.
But it will have been particularly pleasing for Foxes fans to see Maddison back on the scoresheet.
The midfielder endured a difficult start to the season and was benched for six games in September and October as he struggled to find his form.
However, he was superb against United and has only gone from strength-to-strength, getting an assist for Daka's fourth against Spartak and now on the mark against the Bees.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had said earlier this week he believes Maddison has got his swagger back and that certainly appears to be the case.
Player of the match
TielemansYouri Tielemans
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
6.74
- Squad number22Player nameM JorgensenAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
5.99
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number20Player nameAjerAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number1Player nameRayaAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number9Player nameForssAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
5.41
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number18Player nameAmarteyAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number23Player nameVestergaardAverage rating
6.38
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Raya
- 22M JorgensenBooked at 30mins
- 18Jansson
- 5PinnockSubstituted forAjerat 45'minutes
- 7Canós
- 15OnyekaSubstituted forGhoddosat 76'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 8Jensen
- 3Henry
- 17Toney
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forForssat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Goode
- 9Forss
- 14Ghoddos
- 20Ajer
- 28Bidstrup
- 30Roerslev
- 33Maghoma
- 36Stevens
- 40Fernández
Leicester
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Amartey
- 6Evans
- 4SöyüncüBooked at 63minsSubstituted forVestergaardat 68'minutes
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 8Tielemans
- 42Soumaré
- 27Castagne
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forPérezat 78'minutes
- 14Iheanacho
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Bertrand
- 7Barnes
- 12Ward
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 37Lookman
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonny Evans.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford).
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).
Post update
Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a through ball.
Post update
Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces James Maddison.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Frank Onyeka.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).
Post update
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
