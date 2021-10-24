Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison's last goal was in a 2-1 win against Aaton Villa on 21 February

James Maddison claimed his first goal since February as Leicester continued their recent good form with victory at Brentford.

Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a stunning strike, driving an unstoppable first-time effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped over an Ivan Toney header just before half-time, but the hosts equalised on the hour when Mathias Jorgensen flicked home a header from a corner.

Brentford then pressed for a winner, but were caught out by a quick Leicester attack in the 73rd minute.

Tielemans played a great ball to send substitute Patson Daka away and he squared for Maddison to fire home.

The victory meant Leicester, who beat Manchester United 4-2 last weekend, moved up to ninth in the Premier League while Brentford are 12th.

Foxes and Maddison finally finding form

After a slow start to the season where they lost three of their first six games, Leicester have got into their stride in the last seven days.

This was their third win in a row in all competitions, with the success against Manchester United followed by a thrilling 4-3 midweek comeback victory against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

But, just as pleasing as the results for Leicester will have been in those games, so too key individuals finding their goalscoring form.

Belgian Tielemans now has two in his last two league games, with the superb strike against Brentford reminiscent of his FA Cup-winning strike against Chelsea in May.

Youri Tielemans has now scored two goals in his last two Premier League games

Daka, meanwhile, made the headlines with four goals in Europe in midweek and added to that with an assist in this game.

But it will have been particularly pleasing for Foxes fans to see Maddison back on the scoresheet.

The midfielder endured a difficult start to the season and was benched for six games in September and October as he struggled to find his form.

However, he was superb against United and has only gone from strength-to-strength, getting an assist for Daka's fourth against Spartak and now on the mark against the Bees.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had said earlier this week he believes Maddison has got his swagger back and that certainly appears to be the case.

Player of the match Tielemans Youri Tielemans with an average of 8.05 Brentford Brentford Brentford

Leicester Leicester City Leicester City Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 6.74 Squad number 22 Player name M Jorgensen Average rating 6.16 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.13 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.11 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.07 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 6.06 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 6.05 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 6.01 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 5.99 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.93 Squad number 20 Player name Ajer Average rating 5.90 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 5.83 Squad number 9 Player name Forss Average rating 5.66 Squad number 14 Player name Ghoddos Average rating 5.41 Leicester City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 8.05 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 7.54 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 7.23 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 7.16 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 7.14 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 7.06 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.01 Squad number 42 Player name Soumaré Average rating 6.82 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 6.76 Squad number 18 Player name Amartey Average rating 6.73 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 6.69 Squad number 17 Player name Ayoze Pérez Average rating 6.65 Squad number 4 Player name Söyüncü Average rating 6.52 Squad number 23 Player name Vestergaard Average rating 6.38

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brentford Formation 3-5-2 1 Raya 22 M Jorgensen 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 7 Canós 15 Onyeka 6 Nørgaard 8 Jensen 3 Henry 17 Toney 19 Mbeumo 1 Raya

22 M Jorgensen Booked at 30mins

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock Substituted for Ajer at 45' minutes

7 Canós

15 Onyeka Substituted for Ghoddos at 76' minutes

6 Nørgaard

8 Jensen

3 Henry

17 Toney

19 Mbeumo Substituted for Forss at 57' minutes Substitutes 4 Goode

9 Forss

14 Ghoddos

20 Ajer

28 Bidstrup

30 Roerslev

33 Maghoma

36 Stevens

40 Fernández Leicester Formation 3-4-1-2 1 Schmeichel 18 Amartey 6 Evans 4 Söyüncü 21 Ricardo Pereira 8 Tielemans 42 Soumaré 27 Castagne 10 Maddison 14 Iheanacho 9 Vardy 1 Schmeichel

18 Amartey

6 Evans

4 Söyüncü Booked at 63mins Substituted for Vestergaard at 68' minutes

21 Ricardo Pereira

8 Tielemans

42 Soumaré

27 Castagne

10 Maddison Substituted for Pérez at 78' minutes

14 Iheanacho

9 Vardy Substituted for Daka at 45' minutes Substitutes 5 Bertrand

7 Barnes

12 Ward

17 Pérez

20 Choudhury

22 Dewsbury-Hall

23 Vestergaard

29 Daka

37 Lookman Referee: Simon Hooper Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2. Post update Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonny Evans. Post update Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pontus Jansson. Post update Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford). Post update Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen. Post update Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford). Post update Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney. Post update Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a through ball. Post update Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City). Post update Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces James Maddison. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Frank Onyeka. Post update Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford). Post update Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward