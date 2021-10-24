Premier League
BrentfordBrentford1LeicesterLeicester City2

Brentford 1-2 Leicester: James Maddison scores winner for Foxes

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison
James Maddison's last goal was in a 2-1 win against Aaton Villa on 21 February

James Maddison claimed his first goal since February as Leicester continued their recent good form with victory at Brentford.

Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring for the visitors early on with a stunning strike, driving an unstoppable first-time effort into the back of the net from outside the box.

Foxes keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped over an Ivan Toney header just before half-time, but the hosts equalised on the hour when Mathias Jorgensen flicked home a header from a corner.

Brentford then pressed for a winner, but were caught out by a quick Leicester attack in the 73rd minute.

Tielemans played a great ball to send substitute Patson Daka away and he squared for Maddison to fire home.

The victory meant Leicester, who beat Manchester United 4-2 last weekend, moved up to ninth in the Premier League while Brentford are 12th.

Foxes and Maddison finally finding form

After a slow start to the season where they lost three of their first six games, Leicester have got into their stride in the last seven days.

This was their third win in a row in all competitions, with the success against Manchester United followed by a thrilling 4-3 midweek comeback victory against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League.

But, just as pleasing as the results for Leicester will have been in those games, so too key individuals finding their goalscoring form.

Belgian Tielemans now has two in his last two league games, with the superb strike against Brentford reminiscent of his FA Cup-winning strike against Chelsea in May.

Youri Tielemans
Youri Tielemans has now scored two goals in his last two Premier League games

Daka, meanwhile, made the headlines with four goals in Europe in midweek and added to that with an assist in this game.

But it will have been particularly pleasing for Foxes fans to see Maddison back on the scoresheet.

The midfielder endured a difficult start to the season and was benched for six games in September and October as he struggled to find his form.

However, he was superb against United and has only gone from strength-to-strength, getting an assist for Daka's fourth against Spartak and now on the mark against the Bees.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had said earlier this week he believes Maddison has got his swagger back and that certainly appears to be the case.

Player of the match

TielemansYouri Tielemans

with an average of 8.05

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.74

  2. Squad number22Player nameM Jorgensen
    Average rating

    6.16

  3. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.11

  5. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.07

  6. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.06

  7. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.05

  8. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.01

  9. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.99

  10. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.90

  12. Squad number1Player nameRaya
    Average rating

    5.83

  13. Squad number9Player nameForss
    Average rating

    5.66

  14. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    5.41

Leicester City

  1. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    8.05

  2. Squad number29Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.23

  4. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    7.16

  5. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    7.06

  7. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.01

  8. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    6.82

  9. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    6.76

  10. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.73

  11. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.69

  12. Squad number17Player nameAyoze Pérez
    Average rating

    6.65

  13. Squad number4Player nameSöyüncü
    Average rating

    6.52

  14. Squad number23Player nameVestergaard
    Average rating

    6.38

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Raya
  • 22M JorgensenBooked at 30mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5PinnockSubstituted forAjerat 45'minutes
  • 7Canós
  • 15OnyekaSubstituted forGhoddosat 76'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8Jensen
  • 3Henry
  • 17Toney
  • 19MbeumoSubstituted forForssat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Goode
  • 9Forss
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Maghoma
  • 36Stevens
  • 40Fernández

Leicester

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18Amartey
  • 6Evans
  • 4SöyüncüBooked at 63minsSubstituted forVestergaardat 68'minutes
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Soumaré
  • 27Castagne
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forPérezat 78'minutes
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Bertrand
  • 7Barnes
  • 12Ward
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 37Lookman
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Leicester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Jonny Evans.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pontus Jansson (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).

  11. Post update

    Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Toney.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans with a through ball.

  14. Post update

    Mathias Jensen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ayoze Pérez replaces James Maddison.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Saman Ghoddos replaces Frank Onyeka.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Brentford).

  20. Post update

    Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Matt1982, today at 16:47

    Boo, looks like Brentford deserved something, just need to convert those chances, as last week v Chelsea

  • Comment posted by keithkarmic, today at 16:47

    Brentford look like a keeper for the EPL.

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 16:46

    beating Brentford is no biggie -they havent beaten Halifax Town since 1977 and their record against us is p.22 w.5 d.7 l.10 we'll be playing them before long -hopefully not in the soap opera that is the premier league

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 16:44

    Good Win for Leicester City after struggling in the Europa League and most of the Premier League. 3 points off 4th and playing well today.

  • Comment posted by Foxes, today at 16:43

    Good game, Brentford we’re very good at times… tough to go there after playing away in Moscow in the EL. So nice to see us pick up a good 3 pts… our season is starting to come together.

  • Comment posted by ummagumma, today at 16:38

    What a great Shame, but at least Liverpool are beating Man U. 3-1 to Liverpool?

  • Comment posted by Zero Plan, today at 16:36

    Ordinary start to the season from the Foxes, good to see the away win against a good mid-table PL team, 3pts, 9th but level with 7th (at end of play), and only 3pts off 4th.

  • Comment posted by Winstonsmith, today at 16:29

    Nørgaard…against the Tielemans strike.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:29

    I bet kane will still start for southgate.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:31

      Pat Pending replied:
      Sorry guys. Was popping between threads.

  • Comment posted by halftime orange, today at 16:29

    after a hard fight to win in Moscow midweek this is a very good win for an improving Foxes. Brentford are no pushover these days. Good game.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 16:26

    The swagger & form to key players is returning forb the Foxes. The summit is back within site, & it will not be long before we are challenging within the top six. The resources of the current top three will make life difficult but with the team now looking ...well...more like a team then WE WILL BE UP THERE!!!!

  • Comment posted by can we have 60 minutes of open play football, today at 16:22

    Eight minutes time added on- refs getting wise on Brentford gamesmanship.
    All that time accrued between 60 and 73 mins. Bet no cramp from the bees when they were behind.

    • Reply posted by nfh, today at 16:27

      nfh replied:
      Lol Brentford’s gamesmanship. Leicester time wasting from the 20th min of the 1st half.

  • Comment posted by Blabberwocky, today at 16:19

    Great result for Leicester against a very impressive side. Couldn't have complained if we had lost that one but for a few moments of quality. What a rocket from Tielemans!

  • Comment posted by lcfcmyclub, today at 16:18

    well done the foxes. at last back to winning ways. with injuries almost back to normal, now to climb back in the top half.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 16:17

    Are the wheels starting to wobble and fall off at Brentford?

    • Reply posted by some might say, today at 16:48

      some might say replied:
      As a Leicester fan I admire Brentford I do hope they stay up as they have a good manager with good players, we got away with one today so we will take that

  • Comment posted by LCFC 68, today at 16:17

    3 wins in 3 v tough matches.10 goals..lcfc can be the tortoise this season .let others be the hare lol!

  • Comment posted by GlorygloryArsenalhater, today at 16:16

    Two pub teams battling it out.

    • Reply posted by foxinhell, today at 16:22

      foxinhell replied:
      The comment that I should put to you would probably get me thrown off here and I hope that your not that rude to your teachers

  • Comment posted by england john, today at 16:16

    come on brentford banking on you for top ten finish fulham fan

  • Comment posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:15

    The prem is very unforgiven. Once more Leicester have reaped where they didn't sow, they've pickpocketed a very hard working Brentford! Surviving the first season in the prem is Brentford's priority right now and I think they will.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 16:25

      Tony replied:
      No one cares what you think about City pal, your clearly a very Ill forest, Derby, or Celtic fan. Try & find yourself a gentle hobby & forget about football.

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 16:15

    Premier league experience did play a role in Leicester's win. Brentford will learn to win as they keep playing their exciting football. The 2nd goal showed what a team play can do for Leicester going forward. Good one from Leicester.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea97112332022
2Liverpool96302461821
3Man City96212041620
4West Ham95221610617
5Brighton943299015
6Tottenham9504913-415
7Man Utd94231612414
8Everton94231514114
9Leicester94231515014
10Arsenal94231013-314
11Wolves941499013
12Brentford9333119212
13Aston Villa93151315-210
14Watford93151217-510
15Crystal Palace91621114-39
16Southampton9153812-48
17Leeds9144816-87
18Burnley9045715-84
19Newcastle90451120-94
20Norwich9027223-212
View full Premier League table

