Match ends, West Ham United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Michail Antonio continued his prolific form as he grabbed West Ham's winner against Tottenham to lift the Hammers into the Champions League places.
The forward poked in Aaron Cresswell's dipping corner to score his sixth Premier League goal of the season 18 minutes from time.
Harry Kane earlier saw his back-post header tipped over the crossbar by Lukasz Fabianski, but Spurs failed to capitalise on several decent opportunities.
The win moves West Ham to fourth in the table on 17 points, making it boss David Moyes' best start to a season since 2004-05 with Everton.
Tottenham sit two points behind their London rivals in sixth.
Manchester United have the chance to move above both sides when they face Liverpool at Old Trafford later.
Moyes and Hammers flying high
Former Everton boss Moyes has struggled to leave his mark on a club since leaving Goodison Park for Manchester United in 2013 but the 58-year-old's West Ham side are now playing with all the traits that made the Scot one of the top-flight's most established coaches.
The last time one of his sides started a season as well as this was when he led Everton to a fourth-place finish in 04-05, and the Hammers have similar momentum after climbing into a Champions League spot with this win over their London rivals.
Moyes must also know he has a gem in Antonio, a forward who proves almost unplayable when on form and one who gave £47m centre-back Cristian Romero a ferocious physical battle on Sunday.
It was England captain Kane, however, who the 31-year-old got the better of from a corner to stab home Creswell's delivery and score his sixth goal in 10 league games against Spurs.
Tottenham had looked arguably the more likely to score in a game of few clear-cut chances, with Son Heung-min stretching the Hammers' defence and scuffing his shot when well placed after combining smartly with Tanguy Ndombele.
Kane's header then forced a great save from Fabianski and after the break Spurs got into dangerous positions only for their final ball to let them down, failing to engineer any sort of attempt on goal in the second half.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo said he believed his side controlled the game, but the Hammers had chances of their own and Pablo Fornals twice forced Hugo Lloris into saves - firstly from an acrobatic volley early on and then with a deflected effort in the second half.
Nuno, like Moyes, may feel he is beginning to leave his mark on this Spurs side but there was no reward for the Portuguese manager for the decision to leave his starting XI at home in a defeat by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.
Spurs now look to get their Premier League campaign back on track against Manchester United next Saturday while West Ham will be eyeing a third successive league win when they visit Aston Villa on Sunday.
Player of the match
AntonioMichail Antonio
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.04
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.89
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.75
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.78
- Squad number28Player nameNdombeleAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number4Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
4.42
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number18Player nameLo CelsoAverage rating
3.55
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
3.43
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 4Zouma
- 21OgbonnaBooked at 37mins
- 3Cresswell
- 28SoucekBooked at 21mins
- 41Rice
- 20BowenSubstituted forDawsonat 90+1'minutes
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 85'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 15Dawson
- 16Noble
- 23Diop
- 26Masuaku
- 50Ashby
Tottenham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lloris
- 12Leite de Souza Junior
- 4RomeroBooked at 60mins
- 15Dier
- 3ReguilónSubstituted forGilat 84'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 29Skipp
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forBergwijnat 90+1'minutes
- 28NdombeleSubstituted forLo Celsoat 84'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 14Rodon
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 25Tanganga
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Craig Dawson replaces Jarrod Bowen.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Lucas Moura.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Manuel Lanzini replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ben Johnson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a through ball.
Post update
Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
