West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has scored five Premier League goals versus Tottenham, more than against any other side

TEAM NEWS

Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble are back in contention for West Ham after brief injury lay-offs, with both featuring as substitutes in the Europa League win over Genk.

Top scorer Michail Antonio is set to return after being rested in midweek.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo will revert to his strongest side after making 11 changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat by Vitesse.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham got a really good win at Everton last week in a game I had a feeling they would nick.

Tottenham's revival continued at Newcastle, where their quality came through after a difficult start and Harry Kane got off the mark in the Premier League.

This one is hard to call. I don't think there will be much between them on Sunday or come the end of the season.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham could avoid defeat in three consecutive league games versus Spurs for the first time since May 2006, with the third match in that sequence the infamous 'lasagne-gate' external-link at Upton Park.

Tottenham have won three of their past four Premier League fixtures at the London Stadium, though they lost there last season.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost 2-1 in their two most recent home league games, conceding the winning goal in the 89th minute versus Manchester United and the fourth minute of stoppage time against Brentford.

They have not suffered three consecutive top-flight defeats at the London Stadium since a four-match streak under Manuel Pellegrini between November and December 2019.

The Hammers have made four changes to their starting line-up in Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side.

Michail Antonio has scored five top-flight goals versus Spurs, more than against any other club.

Antonio and and Said Benrahma have created 17 chances for each other in the Premier League this season, the highest figure between any two players.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have lost four successive Premier League London derbies, as many defeats as in their previous 17.

None of Tottenham's past 14 league games have ended level (W9, L5). It's their longest run without a draw in the top flight since a 32-match sequence between April 2018 and February 2019.

They have conceded two or more goals in seven of their past eight Premier League away fixtures.

Harry Kane has scored 11 top-flight goals against West Ham - the only club he has a better record against is Leicester (15 goals).

Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a total of 35 top-flight goals, one short of the Premier League record set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.

