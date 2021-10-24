Premier League
Man UtdManchester United0LiverpoolLiverpool5

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Salah hat-trick as Solskjaer's side thrashed

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mohamed Salah scores against Manchester United
Mohamed Salah became the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for more than 18 years

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they handed out a thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford.

On a day of acute embarrassment for United and Solskjaer, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion.

Mohamed Salah was predictably their main tormentor as the Egypt forward claimed a hat-trick, the first of which meant he had scored for the 10th successive game.

Solskjaer cut a dejected figure as he and his players faced the full fury of their own fans after an insipid and disorganised display.

The warning signs were posted for United after five minutes as Liverpool sliced them open as Salah set Naby Keita through to score at the Stretford End.

Diogo Jota then slid in at the back post unmarked to add a second from Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery eight minutes later.

Liverpool were tearing United apart and the irresistible Salah got his first when thumped the ball into the roof of the net then beat David de Gea with a low effort to give Jurgen Klopp's side a four-goal half-time lead.

Many Manchester United fans left at the break and Solskjaer response was to send Paul Pogba on for Mason Greenwood, but on a day when nothing went right for United even that mainly cosmetic move backfired horribly.

Salah raced on to Jordan Henderson's superb pass to complete his treble five minutes after the break then Pogba was sent off for a reckless lunge at Keita that saw Liverpool's midfielder taken off on a stretcher.

The rest was a formality as Liverpool cruised to victory in front of thousands of empty red seats deserted by the home supporters.

Liverpool back to their ruthless best

Liverpool were always going to come back stronger from the suffering of last season when injuries and the worst run of home form in the club's history saw them drawn into a dogfight for a place in the Champions League.

They rallied superbly to finish third and carried that good form into this new campaign, with an ominous composure about Klopp's side from the first day.

With Virgil van Dijk back in defence and Salah playing at a level that suggests he is the world's best player, they are a ruthless machine and how United felt that power.

Bruno Fernandes actually missed a very good chance to put United ahead before Keita opened the scoring but once Liverpool got ahead, Solskjaer's side were unable to cope.

With Salah as the main weapon, they cut through United at will, reducing both their players and the crowd to nervous agitation every time they went forward.

Salah is in the form of his life and this United defence was an open invitation to a team with Liverpool's range of attacking options.

In the last eight days alone, Liverpool have scored 13 goals in three games on their travels, taking in the 5-0 win at Watford and the 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

This was Liverpool looking as formidable, confident and dangerous as they did when they won the title in 2019/20. It is shaping up to be a three-horse race along with Chelsea and Manchester City for the title and this was the performance of true thoroughbreds.

The only downside to their day was the injury to Keita, injured in a two-footed challenge by Pogba, which is a cruel blow to the midfielder given he has been showing the best form of his stop-start Liverpool career.

More to follow.

Manchester United

Starting XI

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 86mins
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5MaguireBooked at 55mins
  • 23ShawBooked at 41mins
  • 39McTominay
  • 17FredBooked at 45mins
  • 11GreenwoodSubstituted forPogbaat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forCavaniat 62'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 6Pogba
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 21Cavani
  • 25Sancho
  • 26Henderson
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5Konaté
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 8KeïtaSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 64'minutes
  • 14Henderson
  • 7MilnerSubstituted forJonesat 27'minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 9FirminoSubstituted forManéat 77'minutes
  • 20Jota

Substitutes

  • 10Mané
  • 12Gomez
  • 13Adrián
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 17Jones
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 32Matip
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home12
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away8

