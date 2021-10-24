Last updated on .From the section Premier League

By Phil McNulty Chief football writer at Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah became the first away player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford for more than 18 years

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they handed out a thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford.

On a day of acute embarrassment for United and Solskjaer, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion.

Mohamed Salah was predictably their main tormentor as the Egypt forward claimed a hat-trick, the first of which meant he had scored for the 10th successive game.

Solskjaer cut a dejected figure as he and his players faced the full fury of their own fans after an insipid and disorganised display.

The warning signs were posted for United after five minutes as Liverpool sliced them open as Salah set Naby Keita through to score at the Stretford End.

Diogo Jota then slid in at the back post unmarked to add a second from Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery eight minutes later.

Liverpool were tearing United apart and the irresistible Salah got his first when thumped the ball into the roof of the net then beat David de Gea with a low effort to give Jurgen Klopp's side a four-goal half-time lead.

Many Manchester United fans left at the break and Solskjaer response was to send Paul Pogba on for Mason Greenwood, but on a day when nothing went right for United even that mainly cosmetic move backfired horribly.

Salah raced on to Jordan Henderson's superb pass to complete his treble five minutes after the break then Pogba was sent off for a reckless lunge at Keita that saw Liverpool's midfielder taken off on a stretcher.

The rest was a formality as Liverpool cruised to victory in front of thousands of empty red seats deserted by the home supporters.

Liverpool back to their ruthless best

Liverpool were always going to come back stronger from the suffering of last season when injuries and the worst run of home form in the club's history saw them drawn into a dogfight for a place in the Champions League.

They rallied superbly to finish third and carried that good form into this new campaign, with an ominous composure about Klopp's side from the first day.

With Virgil van Dijk back in defence and Salah playing at a level that suggests he is the world's best player, they are a ruthless machine and how United felt that power.

Bruno Fernandes actually missed a very good chance to put United ahead before Keita opened the scoring but once Liverpool got ahead, Solskjaer's side were unable to cope.

With Salah as the main weapon, they cut through United at will, reducing both their players and the crowd to nervous agitation every time they went forward.

Salah is in the form of his life and this United defence was an open invitation to a team with Liverpool's range of attacking options.

In the last eight days alone, Liverpool have scored 13 goals in three games on their travels, taking in the 5-0 win at Watford and the 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

This was Liverpool looking as formidable, confident and dangerous as they did when they won the title in 2019/20. It is shaping up to be a three-horse race along with Chelsea and Manchester City for the title and this was the performance of true thoroughbreds.

The only downside to their day was the injury to Keita, injured in a two-footed challenge by Pogba, which is a cruel blow to the midfielder given he has been showing the best form of his stop-start Liverpool career.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 23 Shaw 39 McTominay 17 Fred 11 Greenwood 18 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka Booked at 86mins

2 Lindelöf

5 Maguire Booked at 55mins

23 Shaw Booked at 41mins

39 McTominay

17 Fred Booked at 45mins

11 Greenwood Substituted for Pogba at 45' minutes Booked at 60mins

18 Bruno Fernandes Booked at 46mins Substituted for Cavani at 62' minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Dalot at 62' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Booked at 45mins Substitutes 3 Bailly

6 Pogba

14 Lingard

20 Dalot

21 Cavani

25 Sancho

26 Henderson

31 Matic

34 van de Beek Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1 Alisson 66 Alexander-Arnold 5 Konaté 4 van Dijk 26 Robertson 8 Keïta 14 Henderson 7 Milner 11 Salah 9 Firmino 20 Jota 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konaté

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

8 Keïta Substituted for Oxlade-Chamberlain at 64' minutes

14 Henderson

7 Milner Substituted for Jones at 27' minutes

11 Salah

9 Firmino Substituted for Mané at 77' minutes

20 Jota Substitutes 10 Mané

12 Gomez

13 Adrián

15 Oxlade-Chamberlain

17 Jones

18 Minamino

21 Tsimikas

27 Origi

32 Matip Referee: Anthony Taylor Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5. Post update Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass. Post update Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross. Post update Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool). Post update Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andrew Robertson. Post update Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United). Post update Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside. Booking Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United). Post update Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson. Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Post update Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass. Post update Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Post update Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward