Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and their under-pressure manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they handed out a thrashing in front of a stunned Old Trafford.
On a day of acute embarrassment for United and Solskjaer, 10 years and one day since they lost 6-1 at home to Manchester City, Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion.
Mohamed Salah was predictably their main tormentor as the Egypt forward claimed a hat-trick, the first of which meant he had scored for the 10th successive game.
Solskjaer cut a dejected figure as he and his players faced the full fury of their own fans after an insipid and disorganised display.
The warning signs were posted for United after five minutes as Liverpool sliced them open as Salah set Naby Keita through to score at the Stretford End.
Diogo Jota then slid in at the back post unmarked to add a second from Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery eight minutes later.
Liverpool were tearing United apart and the irresistible Salah got his first when thumped the ball into the roof of the net then beat David de Gea with a low effort to give Jurgen Klopp's side a four-goal half-time lead.
Many Manchester United fans left at the break and Solskjaer response was to send Paul Pogba on for Mason Greenwood, but on a day when nothing went right for United even that mainly cosmetic move backfired horribly.
Salah raced on to Jordan Henderson's superb pass to complete his treble five minutes after the break then Pogba was sent off for a reckless lunge at Keita that saw Liverpool's midfielder taken off on a stretcher.
The rest was a formality as Liverpool cruised to victory in front of thousands of empty red seats deserted by the home supporters.
Liverpool back to their ruthless best
Liverpool were always going to come back stronger from the suffering of last season when injuries and the worst run of home form in the club's history saw them drawn into a dogfight for a place in the Champions League.
They rallied superbly to finish third and carried that good form into this new campaign, with an ominous composure about Klopp's side from the first day.
With Virgil van Dijk back in defence and Salah playing at a level that suggests he is the world's best player, they are a ruthless machine and how United felt that power.
Bruno Fernandes actually missed a very good chance to put United ahead before Keita opened the scoring but once Liverpool got ahead, Solskjaer's side were unable to cope.
With Salah as the main weapon, they cut through United at will, reducing both their players and the crowd to nervous agitation every time they went forward.
Salah is in the form of his life and this United defence was an open invitation to a team with Liverpool's range of attacking options.
In the last eight days alone, Liverpool have scored 13 goals in three games on their travels, taking in the 5-0 win at Watford and the 3-2 victory against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
This was Liverpool looking as formidable, confident and dangerous as they did when they won the title in 2019/20. It is shaping up to be a three-horse race along with Chelsea and Manchester City for the title and this was the performance of true thoroughbreds.
The only downside to their day was the injury to Keita, injured in a two-footed challenge by Pogba, which is a cruel blow to the midfielder given he has been showing the best form of his stop-start Liverpool career.
More to follow.
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
2.50
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
2.29
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
1.92
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
2.26
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
2.43
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
2.23
- Squad number11Player nameGreenwoodAverage rating
2.63
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
2.46
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
2.75
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
2.88
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number6Player namePogbaAverage rating
1.76
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
2.31
- Squad number21Player nameCavaniAverage rating
2.86
Liverpool
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number5Player nameKonatéAverage rating
8.14
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number8Player nameKeïtaAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
9.21
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
8.28
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo JotaAverage rating
8.41
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameManéAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number15Player nameOxlade-ChamberlainAverage rating
7.60
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.74
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaBooked at 86mins
- 2Lindelöf
- 5MaguireBooked at 55mins
- 23ShawBooked at 41mins
- 39McTominay
- 17FredBooked at 45mins
- 11GreenwoodSubstituted forPogbaat 45'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 46minsSubstituted forCavaniat 62'minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 3Bailly
- 6Pogba
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 21Cavani
- 25Sancho
- 26Henderson
- 31Matic
- 34van de Beek
Liverpool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 5Konaté
- 4van Dijk
- 26Robertson
- 8KeïtaSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 64'minutes
- 14Henderson
- 7MilnerSubstituted forJonesat 27'minutes
- 11Salah
- 9FirminoSubstituted forManéat 77'minutes
- 20Jota
Substitutes
- 10Mané
- 12Gomez
- 13Adrián
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 17Jones
- 18Minamino
- 21Tsimikas
- 27Origi
- 32Matip
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 0, Liverpool 5.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diogo Dalot with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
Post update
Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Curtis Jones (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah with a through ball.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United. Fred tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Booking
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Diogo Jota (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Scott McTominay with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Jones (Liverpool).
